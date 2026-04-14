Awa Fam Thiam Is Selected No. 3 by the Storm!

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

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Awa Fam Thiam to Seattle Storm

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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