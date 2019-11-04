Zachary Fucale Recalled, Solar Bears Sign Kevin Entmaa

Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Zachary Fucale has been recalled from his loan to Orlando by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Orlando has agreed to terms with rookie goaltender Kevin Entmaa on a Standard Player Contract, while rookie forward Jake Jackson has been released.

Fucale, 24, has appeared in four matches with the Solar Bears this season, and sports an 0-2-1 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Entmaa, 25, joins Orlando from the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he has appeared in five games and owns a 2-2-1 record with a 1.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.

The 6-foot, 190-pound netminder has appeared in 11 career games with Macon, sporting a 4-5-1 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934.

Prior to turning pro, the Milton, Ontario native played four seasons of NCAA Division-III hockey at Adrian College, where he played in 84 career games for the Bulldogs program, going 60-18-3 with eight shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.09 and a save percentage of .919.

Jackson, 24, appeared in two games with Orlando, recording one goal.

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. for the team's fourth annual School Day Game. All Central Florida K-12 schools are invited to spend the morning with Orlando's professional hockey team in a field trip atmosphere, where students will enjoy a unique educational experience while witnessing the fast-paced action of live ice hockey. Students will receive hockey-related educational materials that are consistent with STEM standards and cover math, science, geography and more.

