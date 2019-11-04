K-Wings Weekly: Week of November 4

November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo prepares for three-game weekend at Wings Event Center after earning three out of four points in front of two big crowds.

OVERALL RECORD: 4-1-1

LAST WEEK: 1-0-1

RESULTS

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3, OT (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings continued their eight-game home stand with an Education Day game Tuesday morning against the Toledo Walleye in front of 5,220 local school children at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings rushed out to a 2-0 first period lead thanks to goals from former Walleye forward Dylan Sadowy and his linemate Kyle Blaney. Toledo tied the game early in the middle frame with two goals in a 69 second span. Yannick Veilleux put Kalamazoo back in front with a power play goal in the third, but Shane Berschbach forced overtime when he banked a power play goal off of a Wings defenseman and in. It was the third overtime in the first four home games for the K-Wings, but ended up as the first loss at Wings Event Center, as the Walleye completed their comeback midway through the extra frame.

Saturday, Nov. 2 - Kalamazoo 7, Wheeling 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The K-Wings made a Central Division statement with a 7-2 win over the Wheeling Nailers in front of 5,275 Saturday at Wings Event Center on Star Wars Night, thanks to a three-goal first period. Luke Sandler opened the scoring, followed by tallies from Yannick Veilleux and Boston Leier by the midway point of the opening frame. The second straight sellout crowd participated in a Guinness World Records attempt in the first intermission for the largest lightsaber battle. Wheeling then halted Kalamazoo's momentum with a pair of goals early in the second period, but Kyle Blaney and Zach Diamantoni cushioned the K-Wings' lead back to three by the second break. Late in the game, Aaron Thow and Dylan Sadowy provided power play goals to put the game out of reach on a memorable night for the team and the fans.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Nov. 8 - Fort Wayne vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Fort Wayne vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Cincinnati vs Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

FAST FACTS

- Aaron Thow scored his first professional goal Saturday against Wheeling.

- Dylan Sadowy added two more goals last week to extend his goal streak to five games (7g, 2a).

- Yannick Veilleux has a six-game point streak to start the season (3g, 5a).

- Kyle Blaney has at least one point in all four games (2g, 5a) since returning from injured reserve.

- Boston Leier has a three-game point streak (2g, 2a).

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo's power play leads the ECHL at 30.4%, operating at 41.2% at home.

- The K-Wings are 2nd in the league in goals per game (4.33).

- Kalamazoo is 4-0-1 when outshot by its opponent.

- Three of Kalamazoo's five home games have gone to overtime (2-0-1).

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 9 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 7 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 5 - Kyle Blaney, Yannick Veilleux

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Tyler Ganly

PIMS: 22 - Zach Frye

PP GOALS: 3 - Sadowy

SH GOALS: 1 - Tanner Sorenson

GW GOALS: 2 - Sadowy

SHOTS: 25 - Sadowy

WINS: 2 - Jake Hildebrand, Jake Kielly

GAA: 2.93 - Kielly

SAVE %: .923 - Kielly

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 7/23 (30.4%) - 1st in ECHL

Last Week - 3/8 (37.5%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 21/26 (80.8%) - 15th in ECHL

Last Week - 9/10 (90.0%)

--

FRIDAY, NOV. 8 - $2 FRIDAY

Back by popular demand this season are $2 Fridays, starting with this Friday when Kalamazoo hosts Fort Wayne at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Take advantage of $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs, and get your tickets early. It's expected to be a big crowd for the third straight game!

SATURDAY, NOV. 9 - MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Be ready to cheer loudly for the men and women currently serving and the veterans who served in our armed forces, as the K-Wings take on the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. The first 1,000 fans will receive a FREE hat. Stick around after the game, as the team's game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, benefiting a local non-profit.

SUNDAY, NOV. 10 - PIRATES AND PRINCESSES / POSTGAME SKATE

Sunday is always a fun day to bring the family out to a hockey game. The first Sunday home game of the season will be extra special, as the K-Wings host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 3:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center on Pirates and Princesses Day. The first 1,000 kids under the age of 12 will receive either a K-Wings eye patch or tiara. Stick around after the game for a postgame skate with the players.

#StrongAloneUnstoppableTogether

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.