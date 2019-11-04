Komets Sweep Weekend Home Double-Header; Bergh Named ECHL Rookie of October

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets swept a home double-header over the weekend by doubling up Florida 4-2 Friday and turning back Indy 5-3 Saturday before dropping their first visit to Toledo Sunday 3-1. The Komets were 2-1-0 for the week gaining four points and improving to 5-3-1 and 11 points after nine games.

For the week: Shawn St-Amant led with three goals and added a pair of assists for five points. Brady Shaw scored a goal and dished three assists for a four-point week. Taylor Ross scored both game winning markers and added an assist for three points. Mason Bergh also tallied two goals and Max Gottlieb collected three assists. Jason Binkley, Brayden Pachal and Markus Phillips earned two assists each. Jermaine Loewen and A.J. Jenks scored a goal apiece. Goaltender Dylan Ferguson posted a win in his first appearance of the season Friday stopping 26 of 28 shots against the Everblades and netminder Matthew Villalta took a split of games Saturday and Sunday going 1-1-0 making a total of 53 saves on 59 shots for a 3.02 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.

Milestones-- Shaw scored his 100th pro point (goal) in Friday's victory over Florida. Goalie Ferguson recorded his first pro point (assist) in his first ECHL appearance Friday. Ross scored his first pro point Friday when he netted the game winning goal. Newcomer Loewen scored his first pro goal and point in Saturday's 5-3 home win over Indy.

Komets streakers-- Gottlieb is riding a six-game point-scoring streak (1g, 4a), four-game assist streak (4a) and four-game home point-scoring streak (1g, 3a). St-Amant has a four-game point streak (3g, 3a) and three-game home point streak (2g, 3a). Bergh's league-high eight-game point streak (6g, 4a) and five-game goal-scoring streak (5g) ended Sunday at Toledo. Bergh continues his home-scoring streak at seven games (5g, 4a) including a home goal streak of four games (4g). Shaw has a home scoring run of three games (2g, 4a). The Komets point streak of four games (3-0-1) ended Sunday at Toledo.

Komet leaders-- Shaw leads with 11 points and is tied with St-Amant, Gottlieb and Binkley for most assists with six. St-Amant leads with 37 shots. Shaw and Binkley lead with +7. Matthew Boudens lead the league with 38 penalty minutes.

Bergh ECHL Rookie of the Month-- Komets forward Mason Bergh was named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October, the ECHL announced Monday. Bergh scored four goals and dished four assists for eight points in six games, scoring points in each game played. The forward is under contract to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League and is tied for third among ECHL rookies with six goals and fourth with 10 points after appearing in nine Fort Wayne games. Bergh leads the Komets with six assists (T) and is ranked second (tied with Shawn St-Amant) with 10 points.

Player moves-- The Komets announced Monday that goaltender Dylan Ferguson has been reassigned by Vegas to Fort Wayne from the AHL's Chicago Wolves. Defenseman Brayden Pachal has been reassigned by Vegas to Chicago from Fort Wayne and forward Jermaine Loewen has been recalled from the Komets by Chicago.

Komets on the road this week: The Komets are on the road for three games in four nights this week.

Wednesday, the Komets skate at Cincinnati at 7:35pm. It's the first of seven meetings this season against the Central Division rival and the first of four trips to Cincinnati. The Cyclones are 3-1-0 in their last four games and 4-2-1 overall for nine points. Cincy split a pair of games at Brampton over the weekend. Last season the Komets were 2-4-0 in six trips to U.S. Bank Arena (6,955) and 5-6-0 in 11 meetings overall.

Friday and Saturday the Komets visit Kalamazoo at 7:00 each night. The Wings are riding a five-game point streak (4-0-1) after scoring a 7-2 home win against Wheeling Saturday in their last time out. It's the second and third meetings at Wings Event Center (5,113) out of seven this year. In the first meeting, the Komets handed the Wings their only loss to date 5-2 in the season opener Oct. 12 at Fort Wayne. The last meeting was Oct. 23 at Kalamazoo where the Wings prevailed 6-4.

Next at home-- The Komets will see more of Kalamazoo this month when the Wings visit for the next Fort Wayne home game Friday, Nov. 15 at 8:05pm on Kids Seat Free night and Season Ticket Exchange Night.

The Komets have 11 games remaining in the month of November, five games at home.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Nov. 5.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Nov. 6.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11am; Komets at Cincinnati, 7:35pm

Thursday, Nov. 7.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11:30am

Friday, Nov. 8.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11am; Komets at Kalamazoo, 7pm

Saturday, Nov. 9......Practice in Kalamazoo; Komets at Kalamazoo, 7pm

Monday, Nov. 11.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Tuesday, Nov. 12.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Wednesday, Nov. 13.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages along with Season Tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also available are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

