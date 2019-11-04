Grizzlies Reschedule Home Game in February

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies announce that the Friday February 21st, 2020 7 pm home game at Maverik Center vs Kansas City has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm.

Any tickets for the game on the 21st of February are good for Sunday the 23rd.

Tickets for the February 23rd game and any Utah Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

