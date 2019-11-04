Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 4 (October 28-November 3, 2019)

INDY FUEL WEEK 3 RESULTS: 0-1-0-0, 3-4-0-0 Overall, 3rd Central Division

Saturday, November 2 - Fuel 3 at Fort Wayne 5:

The Fuel faced the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time on Saturday and fell by a score of 5-3. Fort Wayne's Mason Bergh opened the scoring eight minutes into the first period by getting past the Fuel defense for a breakaway and beating Fuel goaltender Charles Williams. Indy was able to respond with a goal of their own scored by Alex Krushelnyski but Fort Wayne scored two, back-to-back goals, taking a two-goal lead into the locker room. Early in the second period, the Komets scored what would eventually be the game-winning goal as Indy mounted a small comeback in the third period, scoring two goals but giving up a late power-play goal.

INDY FUEL WEEK 5 SCHEDULE:

Friday, November 8 - Fuel vs Toledo (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum):

Indy will face the Walleye for the first time this season on Friday. Toledo sits in first place in the Central Division, having earned points in four straight games. Indy has dropped their last two games, losing Central Division foes Cincinnati Cyclones and Fort Wayne Komets. The Fuel's home record against the Walleye in the past five years hasn't been stellar, only having won four of 17 matchups but will look to erase the past and create a new normal on Friday night.

Saturday, November 9 - Fuel vs Cincinnati (6:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum):

After splitting with the Cyclones in their first pair of home games, Indy will face the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night. The Cyclones visited the Brampton Beast this weekend, splitting the weekend with a win on Friday and a loss on Saturday. During the Fuel's annual Pucks N Paws night, fans will have the chance to bring their pups and watch the Fuel take on the Cyclones.

OIL DROPS:

- Spencer Watson (5g, 5a) and Alex Krushelnyski (3g, 7a) are both riding seven-game point streaks. Both players had goals in Saturday's game against Fort Wayne

- Karl El-Mir leads the league in power-play goals per game (3)

- After falling to Fort Wayne on Saturday, Indy's only losses this season have come against Central Division opponents

- Indy begins a three-game homestand on Friday, ending it on Wednesday, November 13 against Kansas City

- Although going, 1-for-5 on the power play on Saturday, the Fuel have the third-best power play in the league, scoring on 28.6% of their chances

- Indy's Penalty kill went 2-for-3 on Saturday, putting the team in 8th place in the league

- The Fuel have outscored opponents 12-6 in the first period while being outscored 6-8 in the second and third periods this season

- The Fuel enters Week 5 in last place in the Central Division with six points. Ahead of them is the Wheeling Nailers with eight points and the Cincinnati Cyclones and Kalamazoo Wings are tied with nine points each

TICKET INFORMATION:

BROADCAST:

