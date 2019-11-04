Utah's Dickinson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month
November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Josh Dickinson of the Utah Grizzlies has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for October.
Dickinson scored nine goals and added two assists for 11 points in seven games during the month.
The 21-year-old picked up at least one point in five of his seven games inâOctober with three multi-point games. Dickinson was named ECHLâPlayer of theâWeek for the week ending Oct. 20 after posting back-to-back hat tricks on Oct. 16 against Wichita and Oct. 18 at Allen.
Under contract with theâColorado Avalanche of the National Hockey League, Dickinson is second in the ECHL with nine goals and is tied for 10th with 11 points. He has added one assist in two games with Colorado of the American Hockey League.
A native of Georgetown, Ontario, Dickinson has recorded 40 points (17g-23a) in 38 career ECHL games with Utah while adding six points (1g-5a) in 26 career AmericanâHockey League games with Colorado and San Antonio.
Prior to turning pro, Dickinson played one season at Clarkson University, posting 26 points (15g-11a) in 40 games.
Runners Up: Dylan Sadowy, Kalamazoo (5 gp, 6g, 1a 7 pts.), Giovanni Fiore, Rapid City (7 gp, 4g, 8a, 12 pts.) and Yushiroh Hirano, Wheeling (6 gp, 4g, 6a, 10 pts).
Also Nominated: Mason Bergh (Fort Wayne), Brett Supinski (Idaho), Spencer Watson (Indy), Terrance Amorosa (Kansas City), Casey Bailey (South Carolina), T.J. Hensick (Toledo) and Tanner Pond (Worcester).
