ECHL Transactions - November 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 4, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Max Strang, G

Jacksonville:

Chase Witala, F

Ian McKinnon, F

Newfoundland:

Patrick Munson, G

Norfolk:

Shane Bednard, F

Orlando:

Jake Jackson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Dmitri Sokolov, F recalled to Iowa by Minnesota

Atlanta:

Add Cody Corbett, D returned from loan to Bakersfield

Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Fort Wayne:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Delete Brayden Pachal, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Delete Jermaine Loewen, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte

Jacksonville:

Delete Griffen Outhouse, G recalled by Manitoba

Maine:

Delete Ryan Dmowski, F recalled by Hartford [11/3]

Newfoundland:

Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Giorgio Estephan, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Orlando:

Add Kevin Entmaa, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Bird, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled by Syracuse

