ECHL Transactions - November 4
November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 4, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Max Strang, G
Jacksonville:
Chase Witala, F
Ian McKinnon, F
Newfoundland:
Patrick Munson, G
Norfolk:
Shane Bednard, F
Orlando:
Jake Jackson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Dmitri Sokolov, F recalled to Iowa by Minnesota
Atlanta:
Add Cody Corbett, D returned from loan to Bakersfield
Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Fort Wayne:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Delete Brayden Pachal, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Delete Jermaine Loewen, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Greenville:
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte
Jacksonville:
Delete Griffen Outhouse, G recalled by Manitoba
Maine:
Delete Ryan Dmowski, F recalled by Hartford [11/3]
Newfoundland:
Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Giorgio Estephan, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Orlando:
Add Kevin Entmaa, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Bird, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled by Syracuse
