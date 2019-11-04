Allen Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, swept a two-game set with the Rapid City Rush over the weekend, winning on Friday night, 3-2 in overtime, and claiming their third win in a row, with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night. Allen travels to Tulsa on Tuesday night, for just their second road game of the season, followed by the first-ever meeting with the Norfolk Admirals this coming Friday and Saturday.

Last Week's Record: 2-0-0

Overall record: 6-2-0 - 12 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Friday, November 1, vs. Rapid City - 3-2 OT Win

Allen, Texas - Gabriel Gagne, scored the game winning goal for the Allen Americans in overtime, as Allen defeated Rapid City by a score of 3-2. It was Gagne's second game winner of the season, both coming in overtime. Alex Guptill had a goal and an assist in the win, while newcomer Dimitry Sokolov, had a power play goal, and nine shots on net.

Saturday, November 2, vs. Rapid City - 4-3 Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans won their first regulation home game of the season on Saturday night, beating the Rapid City Rush by a 4-3 score. Spencer Asuchak led the way for Allen with a power play goal and two assists. Asuchak extended his point streak to seven games.

- This Week's Games -

Tuesday, November 5, @ Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST

Location: BOK Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Friday, November 8, vs. Norfolk, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, November 9, vs. Norfolk, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals -Olivier Archambault (5)

Assists -Les Lancaster (9)

Points - Spencer Asuchak (11)

Power Play Goals -Spencer Asuchak & Olivier Archambault (1)

Power Play Assists - Olivier Archambault, and Les Lancaster (2)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill (1)

Game-Winning Goals - Gabe Gagne Olivier Archambault (2)

First Goal - Stepan Falkovsky and three others (1)

Insurance Goals - (0)

Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (18)

Plus/Minus - Spencer Asuchak (+5)

Shots on Goal - Gabe Gagne, Jason Salvaggio and Brett Pollock (23)

Save Percentage - Zach Sawchenko (.929)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (4)

Goals-Against Average - Zach Sawchenko (3.00)

Americans Notes:

- Spencer Asuchak has a team-high seven-game point streak

- Americans Rookie Goalie Zachary Sawchenko, won his first pro start on Saturday night

- The Americans lead the ECHL with four overtime wins (4-0)

- Allen is 4-1-0 when scoring first

- Allen is 6-2-0 against the Mountain Division

- Allen has the top road penalty kill record in the league 100.0

- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 4-0 in overtime

- Allen is outshooting their opponents 81 to 78 in the first period

- The Americans will face the Norfolk Admirals for the first time ever this week

Americans Practice Schedule:

Monday, November 4- 10:00 am

Tuesday, October 29th - 10:00 am (Bus departs for Tulsa at 1:00 pm)

Wednesday, October 30th - Off

Thursday, October 31st - 10:00 am

Friday, November 1st - 10:00 am

Saturday, November 2nd - 10:00 am

Sunday, November 3rd - Off

