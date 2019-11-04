Manitoba Assigns Adam Carlson to IceMen; Recall Outhouse

November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday that goaltender Adam Carlson has been assigned to the team by Manitoba. In addition, Manitoba has recalled goaltender Griffen Outhouse from Jacksonville.

Carlson, 25, joins the Icemen after appearing in two games with the Moose this season. Last season, the 6-4,193-pound netminder posted a 21-17-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against-average and a 0.916 save percentage in 45 appearances with the Rapid City Rush (ECHL). The Edina, MN native has totaled a 36-31-11 mark with six shutouts during his ECHL career in stints with Rapid City, South Carolina Stingrays, Indy Fuel and Kansas City Mavericks from 2016-2019. Carlson is under an AHL contract with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.

Outhouse heads to Manitoba with a 1-2-2 record in six appearances with the Icemen this season. Outhouse is also under an AHL contract with Manitoba this season.

The Icemen are back in action on Tuesday morning at Orlando. Game time is set for 10:30 a.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV

---

Upcoming Home Games

Thursday, November 14, vs. Atlanta, 10:30 a.m. - Annual School Day Game!

Friday, November 15, vs, Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - Wendy's 4-Pack Fry-Days! 4 tickets, 4 Icemen mini sticks and 4 small Dave's Single Combos at Wendy's.

Saturday, November 16, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Marvel Super Hero Night! The Icemen will wear special Marvel themed jerseys for the game.

Flexible ticket packages and discounted group tickets are on sale now! Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.