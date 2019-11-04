Fort Wayne's Bergh Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

(Fort Wayne Komets) Fort Wayne Komets forward MasonâBergh(Fort Wayne Komets)

PRINCETON, N.J. - Fort Wayne Komets' forward MasonâBergh is the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Bergh scored four goals and added four assists for eight points in six games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 24-year-old had at least one point in each of his six outings inâOctober, and had a pair of multi-point games, posting a goal and an assist on Oct. 12 against Kalamazoo and Oct. 25 against Jacksonville.

Under contract to Ontario of the AmericanâHockey League,âBergh is tied for third among ECHL rookies with six goals and is tied for fourth among first-year players with 10 points. He made his pro debut with Ontario late last season, scoring one goal in three games.

Prior to turning pro, Bergh posted 105 points (43g-62a) in 149 career games at Colorado College and had 86 points (32g-54a) in 114 career games in the United States Hockey League with Chicago and Waterloo,

In recognition of his accomplishment, Howies Hockey Tape will present Mason Bergh with a Howies Prize Pack during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Komets' home game.

Runner Up: Brett Supinski, Idaho (7 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Kirill Ustimenko (Reading), Dylan Steman (South Carolina), Abbott Girduckis (Toledo), Jan Drozg (Wheeling) and Cody Payne (Worcester).

