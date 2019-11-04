Thunder Weekly, November 4th

Wichita, KS - Wichita and Kansas City began the Independence Cup Series with three games this past weekend. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, November 1st

Wichita at Kansas City, 7-3 W

Saturday, November 2nd

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-2 L (OT)

Sunday, November 3rd

Kansas City at Wichita, 3-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 6th

Norfolk at Wichita, 10:30 a.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Kids Education Day Game, presented by Butler Community College, Kansas Strong and Golden Plains Credit Union. Buy tickets here.

Friday, November 8th

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Central Care Cancer Center. Buy tickets here.

Saturday, November 9th

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Pirates and Princess Night and Chuck-A-Duck For Children, presented by Christian Brothers Automotive. Buy tickets here.

WICHITA

HOME: 3-0-1-0

AWAY: 1-2-2-0

OVERALL: 4-2-3-0

Last 10: 4-2-3-0

Streak: 3-0-1-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 11 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Chris Crane, 6

Assists: Brendan Smith, 5

Points: Chris Crane, 10

+/-: Spencer Dorowicz, Ostap Safin, +4

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 17

LAST WEEK - Wichita played Kansas City three times this past weekend to open the Independence Cup Series. The Thunder took 5 of a possible 6 points, winning Friday, 7-3, losing in overtime on Saturday by the final of 3-2 and grabbing a 3-2 win yesterday afternoon.

SUSPENCE - Spencer Dorowicz returned to the Thunder lineup last weekend and provided a much needed offensive spark. He had points in all three games, recording 3 points (2g, 1a) on Friday night, an assist on Saturday and scoring the game-winning goal on Sunday. Dorowicz is in his second year as a pro after playing for Cincinnati last season.

POINT STREAK - Ostap Safin has found his groove over the last four games. He has 6 points (3g, 3a) over that span and registered his first multi-point performance of his career on Friday. The Prague, Czech native had goals in three-straight that was snapped on Sunday.

FABULOUS - Fabrizio Ricci helped get Wichita back into the game on Saturday night. He has goals in back-to-back games and three points over his last two outings.

GILLY GILLY - Mitch Gillam has been steady in net for the Thunder this season. He has won his last three starts, grabbing two over the weekend. He stopped 33 of 35 en route to a 3-2 win on Sunday and was named the game's second star.

FIRST TIMER - Billy Exell recorded his first pro goal on Friday night. He took a long outlet pass from Peter Crinella and scored on a shorthanded breakaway. The rookie forward out of Minnesota-Duluth ended up with 3 points in the game (1g, 2a).

THUNDERBOLTS... Spencer Dorowicz leads the league in shooting percentage (50%)...Mitch Gillam is second in minutes played (427) and first in saves (232)...Beau Starrett is tied for second among rookies with six minor penalties...Brendan Smith is tied for fifth among defensemen with 7 points (2g, 5a)...Wichita is 3-0-1-0 at home...Wichita is 2-0-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 2-1-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 3-0-3-0 in one-goal games...

