Walleye Weekly - Four Games in Five Days Ahead

Overall Record: 5-1-1-0, Tied 1st Central Division

Current Streak: 4 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 28 at Kalamazoo (4-3 OT Win)

November 2 vs. Florida (4-3 OT Loss)

November 3 vs. Fort Wayne (3-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, November 6 vs. Wheeling at 10:30 a.m. (10:15 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Friday, November 8 at Indy at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Saturday, November 9 vs. Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, November 10 at Brampton at 4:00 p.m. (3:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, November 4 - No Practice

Tuesday, November 5 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, November 6 - Game vs. Wheeling 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 7 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, November 8 - Game at Indy at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 - Game vs. Brampton at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 - Game at Brampton at 4:00 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Unbeaten week for the Walleye: Toledo went 2-0-1 this past week thanks to an overtime win and dominate goaltending performance. Tuesday morning at Kalamazoo, defenseman Blake Hillman scored midway through overtime to propel the Walleye to a 4-3 win. Saturday night with a huge crowd in attendance at the Huntington Center, Toledo let a 3-1 third period lead slip away in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida. The Walleye rebounded with three power play goals Sunday and a 39 save performance by Pat Nagle to collect a 3-1 win over Fort Wayne.

Nagle reaches the top of the mountain: With two wins this week, goaltender Pat Nagle passed Jeff Lerg as the winningest goaltender in Toledo Walleye history with 64 career wins. Nagle is 5-0-1 to start this season after posting win totals of 37 and 22 in the past two years for the Walleye. Next up on the all-time Toledo ECHL list is Nick Vitucci, who won 77 games during his time with the Toledo Storm.

Another record falls: With a monstrous crowd of 8,379 on Saturday night, the Walleye set another attendance record for the largest crowd for an opening night. That breaks the old record of 8,363 from the start of the 2018-19 season. With another 6,657 for Sunday's game vs. Fort Wayne, Toledo had 15,036 fans in the Huntington Center for opening weekend.

Post those firsts: Defenseman Alec McCrea picked up the first goal for the Walleye on Saturday, his first professional strike. Brett Boeing did the same thing a day later as the first year forward tallied his first pro goal in the third period to give Toledo some breathing room in Sunday's win.

Start of a busy stretch for the Walleye: It's a four game week for the Walleye that opens up on Wednesday when the Wheeling Nailers are in Toledo for a morning tilt. This is the first of 12 meetings this season for the longtime rivals that goes back to the 1991 season. Friday night the Walleye are in Indy for the opening of 13 matchups this year. Saturday and Sunday features a home at home with the Brampton Beast. Toledo won the first matchup 4-3 back on October 12 in Canada.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Wednesday, November 6

School Education Day

It's a morning of learning and fun at the first of two School Education Days. It kicks off with a pregame Career Day. Each students goes home with a Walleye School Education Day folder.

Presented by: Great Clips, IBEW Local 245 and WTOL 11

Saturday, November 9

Military Appreciation Night

The Walleye pay tribute to all the men and women who proudly serve or have served our country. The evening includes a pregame ceremony and in-game recognitions. POSTGAME: All veterans and active members are invited on ice to take a shot on net.

Presented by: Owens Community College

GIVEAWAY | Bryan Moore Bobblehead

Former Toledo Walleye Bryan Moore was introduced at the 2019 ECHL All-Star Game wearing a cowboy hat and riding his hockey stick. The first 1,000 fans entering the Huntington Center will receive this free bobblehead.

Presented by Hall of Framers | Supported by BCSN

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Shane Berschbach (2 goals - 2 assists = 4 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (2-0-1, 2.58 GAA, .928 save %)

