Josh Dickinson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies forward Josh Dickinson has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October.

Dickinson had a stellar month with 9 goals and 2 assists for 11 points in 7 games. That performance earned him a call-up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The highlight of the month was his back-to-back hat tricks on October 16th vs Wichita and October 18th at Allen. He was named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for his efforts from October 14th - October 20th, when he had 7 goals and 1 assist for 8 points in 3 games.

He is the first Grizzlies player to get the award since Caleb Herbert and Cole Ully won Co-Player of the Month honors in November 2018.

Next homestand for the Grizzlies is November 22nd and 23rd vs Orlando and November 27th, 29th and 30th vs Florida. Tickets are available at the Maverik Center box office, utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

