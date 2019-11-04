Josh Dickinson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month
November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies forward Josh Dickinson has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October.
Dickinson had a stellar month with 9 goals and 2 assists for 11 points in 7 games. That performance earned him a call-up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
The highlight of the month was his back-to-back hat tricks on October 16th vs Wichita and October 18th at Allen. He was named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for his efforts from October 14th - October 20th, when he had 7 goals and 1 assist for 8 points in 3 games.
He is the first Grizzlies player to get the award since Caleb Herbert and Cole Ully won Co-Player of the Month honors in November 2018.
Next homestand for the Grizzlies is November 22nd and 23rd vs Orlando and November 27th, 29th and 30th vs Florida. Tickets are available at the Maverik Center box office, utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 4, 2019
- Manitoba Assigns Adam Carlson to IceMen; Recall Outhouse - Jacksonville IceMen
- Utah's Dickinson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Josh Dickinson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Zachary Fucale Recalled, Solar Bears Sign Kevin Entmaa - Orlando Solar Bears
- Atlanta Resigns Corbett - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Weekly: Mariners Look to Repeat November Success - Maine Mariners
- Dallas Snipers Get First-Ever Win at Allen Event Center, More Doubleheader Hockey this Weekend - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Announce Road Game Date Changed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye Weekly - Four Games in Five Days Ahead - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Sweep Weekend Home Double-Header; Bergh Named ECHL Rookie of October - Fort Wayne Komets
- Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- 'Blades Weekly: In-State Rivalries Abound for 4-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- Forward Cedric Lacroix Recalled by Charlotte Checkers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Reschedule Home Game in February - Utah Grizzlies
- Fort Wayne's Bergh Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Mavs Monday: Mavs Welcome Grizzlies for Two-Game Weekend Set - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of November 4 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.