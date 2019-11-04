Steelheads Weekly - November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (7-1-2) make their first trip to South Dakota this season while heading into their third week of their four-week road trip.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, November 1 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 5-4 L

Shots: Grizzlies 28, Steelheads 39

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-1, Steelheads 2-for-3

The Steelheads battled in a back-and-forth game but fell 5-4 from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Marc-Olivier Roy (4:37 1st) opened the scoring before the Grizzlies scored three-unanswered goals into the second period to leap ahead, 3-1. The Steelheads came back later in the second period with tallies from forwards Kyle Schempp (14:13 2nd) and Brett Supinski (PP, 18:54 2nd) to knot the game at 3-3. The Grizzlies took back the edge before forward Joe Basaraba (PP, 17:10 2nd) traded goals in the final frame, but the Grizzlies put the game away late for the 5-4 result. Colton Point (2-1-0) stopped 23 of 28 shots in the loss.

Saturday, November 2 @ Utah Grizzlies: 3-2 W (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 32, Grizzlies 20

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Grizzlies 2-for-5

The Steelheads edged out a 3-2 overtime win from Maverik Center. Defenseman Ondrej Vala (2:05 1st) nested the first goal of the night on the team's first shot of the night to jump ahead 1-0. The Grizzlies came back with two goals on the power play to take the lead, 2-1. Forward Zack Andrusiak (5:05 3rd) found the game-tying goal, 2-2, on a centering pass to send the game into overtime, and Andrusiak (2:30 OT) added his second goal of the night to snag the 3-2 overtime win. Tomas Sholl (4-0-2) halted 18 of 20 shots in the win.

Sunday, November 3 @ Utah Grizzlies: 1-0 W

Shots: Steelheads 28, Grizzlies 25

PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Grizzlies 0-for-6

The Steelheads only needed one goal to snag a 1-0 shutout win from Maverik Center. The lone goal of the game came from forward Will Merchant (PP, 12:16 2nd) on a 5-on-3 power play to edge ahead, 1-0. The Steelheads locked down the rest of the afternoon to take the win. Tomas Sholl (5-0-2) saved all 25 shots in the shutout win.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, November 5 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

Friday, November 8 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 9 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads begin their season series with the Rapid City Rush during a three-game road weekend from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Steelheads and Rush meet 13 times during the 2019-20 season after the Steelheads overtook the season series last year, boasting a 12-3-1-1 record in a 17-game set, which included a 7-1-0-0 record on the road. Six of the 13 games will be played on the road in the season set. The Steelheads own a 38-13-4 record in the franchise series against the Rush.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Batman Night: See The Dark Knight take on his arch nemesis, the Joker, when Batman Night comes to CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, November 30. For tickets, call 331-TIXS or go online to idahosteelheads.com.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy Hump Day with $2 domestic drafts every Wednesday night during the 2019-20 season. The next $2 Beer Wednesday comes on November 20 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Get tickets online at idahosteelheads.com.

Hockey Starter Pack: Feel like a full-time fan with the Hockey Starter Pack, featuring four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and a Steelheads mullet visor. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads are the only undefeated team on the road in regulation left with more than one game played, owning a 5-0-2 record following two wins this weekend. The Steelheads have won all four road games against the Grizzlies.

- The Steelheads have played in one-goal games during seven of their first 10 contests this season and own the third-most wins in the ECHL (4-1-2-0). The number of one-goal games is tied for the most in the ECHL.

- Goaltender Tomas Sholl earned his 8th career ECHL shutout on Sunday afternoon. He only trails Steve Silverthorn ('05-'08), who has 10 ECHL shutouts, on the Steelheads ECHL All-Time List. He was also named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October, which is his second career monthly honor, owning a 3-0-2 record with a 1.94 GAA and .934 save pct.

- Forward Marc-Olivier Roy is on a team-leading eight-game assist streak, never missing a game with a point this season. He sits two games back of the team's all-time ECHL record for assist streak set by Brett Robinson (10) in the 2014-15 season.

-

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 5 - Zack Andrusiak/Brett Supinski

ASSISTS: 10 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 11 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 2 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: ---

GW GOALS: 1 - 7 Tied

PIMS: 35 - Colton Saucerman

PLUS/MINUS: +8 - Brady Norrish

SHOTS: 39 - Will Merchant

WINS: 5 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 1.67 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .939 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Steelheads 7-1-2-0, 16 pts

2. Allen 6-2-0-0, 12 pts

3. Rapid City 5-3-2-0, 12 pts

4. Tulsa 5-6-1-0, 11 pts

5. Wichita 4-2-3-0, 11 pts

6. Utah 3-4-2-1, 9 pts

7. Kansas City 3-6-0-0, 6 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL TV. Pre-game coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop for every game.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads take on the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 against the Orlando Solar. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.