Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named by the league as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October, marking the second time in his career in which he has earned the monthly honor.

Sholl, 25, played five games in the opening month of the 2019-20 season, posting a 3-0-2 record with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. The Hermosa Beach, Calif. native kept opponents to two goals or less in four of his first five games played while stretching his unbeaten streak in regulation from the previous regular season. He was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week during each of the first two weeks of the season, marking the second time in his career he has earned back-to-back honors.

With the addition of two games last weekend, the 6-foot, 180-pound goaltender owns a 5-0-2 record with a 1.67 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. Currently, he leads the ECHL in minutes (431), shares the league lead in wins, sits second in GAA, shares third in save pct. and sits fifth in saves (185) while tallying his first shutout of the season on Sunday.

This is Sholl's second career monthly honor, last earning this award in March 2018 when he earned a 8-0-1 record through nine games with a 0.87 goals-against average and a .965 save percentage with four shutouts. He has also earned four weekly honors during his ECHL career.

In 65 career ECHL games between the Steelheads and Adirondack Thunder, Sholl owns a 45-12-6 record with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. Last season, he was named to the ECHL All-Star Classic and was named to ECHL All-Rookie Team and 2nd Team All-ECHL honors. Sholl ranks second all-time in Steelheads career GAA (2.00), save pct. (.934) and shutouts (8) while sharing the fourth-most wins (40). He signed an AHL contract with the Texas Stars in the off-season.

Prior to his professional career, he played 19 games over three seasons with Bowling Green State University, owning 7-10-0 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.

The Steelheads take on the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 against the Orlando Solar. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.