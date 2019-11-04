Forward Cedric Lacroix Recalled by Charlotte Checkers

November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Charlotte Checkers have called up forward Cédric Lacroix from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Lacroix, who just celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday, returns to the Checkers after starting his season in the Queen City during preseason.

The second-year pro posted points in seven of the team's first ten games, including five goals and three assists. His goal yesterday against Atlanta was the 50th point of his ECHL career.

Lacroix had one prior shot at the AHL level with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he scored two goals in his debut.

The Québec native spent his collegiate career at the University of Maine, and played two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.