Royals' "Harry Potter Night" Saturday Includes New Promotions/Experiences

November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced new promotions and experiences for the team's "Harry Potter Night" at Santander Arena this Sat., Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling, including $1 butterbeer + $1 domestic drafts, a new Wizard Scarf Giveaway to the first 100 people dress as a Harry Potter character and a first-ever "Find the Golden Snitch To Drop The Puck" promotion. Tickets are available.

Student tickets will be $5 for those that purchase with a valid student ID at the box office.

Harry Potter Night

- $1 butterbeer special

- First 100 people dressed as a "Harry Potter" character will receive a Reading Royals Wizard Scarf

- A golden puck will be hidden in the arena. Whoever finds it first will get a replica golden snitch and will drop the golden puck for the ceremonial puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

- Fans will be selected to participate in Wizard Broomball during intermission

- There will be "Harry Potter" Themed photo-op stations throughout the concourse

- There will be a Sorting Hat on the concourse.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.