Royals' "Harry Potter Night" Saturday Includes New Promotions/Experiences
November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced new promotions and experiences for the team's "Harry Potter Night" at Santander Arena this Sat., Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling, including $1 butterbeer + $1 domestic drafts, a new Wizard Scarf Giveaway to the first 100 people dress as a Harry Potter character and a first-ever "Find the Golden Snitch To Drop The Puck" promotion. Tickets are available.
Student tickets will be $5 for those that purchase with a valid student ID at the box office.
Harry Potter Night
- $1 butterbeer special
- First 100 people dressed as a "Harry Potter" character will receive a Reading Royals Wizard Scarf
- A golden puck will be hidden in the arena. Whoever finds it first will get a replica golden snitch and will drop the golden puck for the ceremonial puck drop at 7:00 p.m.
- Fans will be selected to participate in Wizard Broomball during intermission
- There will be "Harry Potter" Themed photo-op stations throughout the concourse
- There will be a Sorting Hat on the concourse.
Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.
