Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Continue Momentum After Undefeated Week
November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
goes 3-0 before turning their attention toward division rivals Allen and Wichita .
OVERALL RECORD: 5-6-1 (11 points, 4th in Mountain Division)
LAST WEEK: 3-0-0
RESULTS
Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Greenville 2, Tulsa 8 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score
>> The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to an early lead when Cedric Lacroix tipped Luke Ripley's point shot past Olle Eriksson Ek 10:52 into the game. Charlie Sampair tied the game 3 1/2 minutes later, burying a goal-line feed from Ryan Tesink. Danny Moynihan seized the lead quickly, sinking a rebound at the 15:45 mark. Cam Knight scored a goal in his Oilers debut, extending the lead to 3-1 with three minutes remaining in the frame, converting on the follow up from a J.J. Piccinich chance. The first-period flurry wasn't done yet, with Piccinich roofing one past Chris Nell at the 19:21 mark. Knight broke the silence of the second period, scoring his second of the night 12:42 into the second frame, firing a laser from the point off of a feed from Miles Liberati. Sampair followed up with his second of the night thanks to a cross-crease pass from rookie Robby Jackson. Josh Wesley scored his first as an Oiler 50 seconds later at the 15:58 mark, finishing a three-zone link-up play between Piccinich and Brent Gates, Jr. Brett Beauvais cut the Tulsa lead to 7-2, scoring his first professional goal 7:07 into the final period. Sampair topped of the night with a hat trick, scoring the final goal off a back-door feed from Ian McNulty.
Thursday, Oct. 31- Greenville 2, Tulsa 3 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score
>> J.J. Piccinich was credited with the opening goal after his centering attempt was swept into the open cage by a Swamp Rabbit player 2:13 into the action. Evan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Bednard stopped the rest of the shots in the frame, giving the Oilers the lead through the opening frame in their past three games. Nathan Perkovich tied the game up 2:52 into the second period with his second of the season, ripping home a feed from Kamerin Nault. Robby Jackson tied the game with a blast from the top of the circle, giving him five points in the past five games. Miles Liberati extended the Tulsa lead, and took the lead for most points among ECHL defenseman with a power play goal at the 17:42 mark of the period. Greenville brought the game to 3-2 when Luke Ripley beat Fitzpatrick at the 12:09 mark of the final frame. Nathan Perkovich picked up his second point of the night on the play, but it wasn't enough for the Swamp Rabbits to tie the season series.
Sunday, Nov. 3 Rapid City 2, Tulsa 4 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score
>> An awkward bounce out of the far corner saw back-to-back games at the BOK Center where an odd bounce led to the opening goal. Dexter Dancs was the last player to touch the puck, which bounced over the shoulder of goaltender Devin Williams at the 6:39 mark. Veteran defenseman Steven Kaunisto answered with his first goal of the season, blasting a point shot off a faceoff past Tyler Parks with just over five minutes remaining in the opening frame.
Giovanni Fiore scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, guiding a laser into the upper-right corner of the net. Ian McNulty tied the game with his first of the season exactly two minutes later at the 4:36 mark of the period, popping a pass from Ryan Tesink past Tyler Parks. The game would remain deadlocked until the final minute, when Miles Liberati floated a puck from a net-mouth scramble over a sprawling Parks. Tesink picked up his third point of the night, guiding the puck into the empty net from his stomach with 21 seconds left.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Tuesday, Nov. 5- Allen AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)
Friday, Nov. 8 - Tulsa AT Wichita 7:05 p.m. - Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita, KS)
Saturday, Nov. 9 - Tulsa AT Wichita 7:05 p.m. - Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita, KS)
FAST FACTS
- Miles Liberati leads all defenseman in goals (4) and points (7).
- Cam Knight leads all defenseman in points-per-game average (1.33) and has points in all three of his games as an Oiler.
- J.J. Piccinich is on a five-game point streak, and the forward ended the week with seven points
- Miles Liberati has points in eight of his nine games.
- The Oilers haven't allowed a single power play goal during their four-game point streak, killing 13 penalties.
TEAM TRENDS
- Tulsa is on a four-game point streak, earning seven of a possible eight points in that span.
- The Oilers are 2-0-1-0 when scoring the opening goal, and are 3-0-1-0 when leading through one period.
. Tulsa has outshot their opponents in nine of their 12 matchups.
STATISTICAL LEADERS*
POINTS: 14 - J.J. Piccinich
GOALS: 4 - J.J. Piccinich, Robby Jackson, Danny Moynihan
ASSISTS: 10- J.J. Piccinich
PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Mike McKee
PIMS: 34 - Mike McKee
PP GOALS: 3 - Miles Liberati
SH GOALS: 0-
GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati
SHOTS: 38- Adam Pleskach
WINS: 2 - Devin Williams, Olle Eriksson Ek
GAA: 2.68 - Devin Williams
SAVE %: .911 - Devin Williams
* - Among active players
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall -5/50 (10.0%) - 25th in the ECHL
Last Week - 2/11 (14.2%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall - 43/53 (81.1%) - 14th in the ECHL
Last Week - 11/11 (100%)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 4, 2019
- Worcester Railers HC Adds Hope Weaver as Marketing & Creative Services Coordinator - Worcester Railers HC
- Groleau and Sissons Re-Assigned to Adirondack by New Jersey - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 4 - ECHL
- Ducks Loan Goaltender Angus Redmond to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals' "Harry Potter Night" Saturday Includes New Promotions/Experiences - Reading Royals
- Thunder Weekly, November 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: 4 Game Road Trip Begins Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Continue Momentum After Undefeated Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 4 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly #4 (2019-20) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 4 (October 28-November 3, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- Manitoba Assigns Adam Carlson to IceMen; Recall Outhouse - Jacksonville IceMen
- Utah's Dickinson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Josh Dickinson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Zachary Fucale Recalled, Solar Bears Sign Kevin Entmaa - Orlando Solar Bears
- Atlanta Resigns Corbett - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Weekly: Mariners Look to Repeat November Success - Maine Mariners
- Dallas Snipers Get First-Ever Win at Allen Event Center, More Doubleheader Hockey this Weekend - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Announce Road Game Date Changed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye Weekly - Four Games in Five Days Ahead - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Sweep Weekend Home Double-Header; Bergh Named ECHL Rookie of October - Fort Wayne Komets
- Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- 'Blades Weekly: In-State Rivalries Abound for 4-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- Forward Cedric Lacroix Recalled by Charlotte Checkers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Reschedule Home Game in February - Utah Grizzlies
- Fort Wayne's Bergh Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Mavs Monday: Mavs Welcome Grizzlies for Two-Game Weekend Set - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of November 4 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.