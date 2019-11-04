Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Continue Momentum After Undefeated Week

goes 3-0 before turning their attention toward division rivals Allen and Wichita .

OVERALL RECORD: 5-6-1 (11 points, 4th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0

RESULTS

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Greenville 2, Tulsa 8 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to an early lead when Cedric Lacroix tipped Luke Ripley's point shot past Olle Eriksson Ek 10:52 into the game. Charlie Sampair tied the game 3 1/2 minutes later, burying a goal-line feed from Ryan Tesink. Danny Moynihan seized the lead quickly, sinking a rebound at the 15:45 mark. Cam Knight scored a goal in his Oilers debut, extending the lead to 3-1 with three minutes remaining in the frame, converting on the follow up from a J.J. Piccinich chance. The first-period flurry wasn't done yet, with Piccinich roofing one past Chris Nell at the 19:21 mark. Knight broke the silence of the second period, scoring his second of the night 12:42 into the second frame, firing a laser from the point off of a feed from Miles Liberati. Sampair followed up with his second of the night thanks to a cross-crease pass from rookie Robby Jackson. Josh Wesley scored his first as an Oiler 50 seconds later at the 15:58 mark, finishing a three-zone link-up play between Piccinich and Brent Gates, Jr. Brett Beauvais cut the Tulsa lead to 7-2, scoring his first professional goal 7:07 into the final period. Sampair topped of the night with a hat trick, scoring the final goal off a back-door feed from Ian McNulty.

Thursday, Oct. 31- Greenville 2, Tulsa 3 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> J.J. Piccinich was credited with the opening goal after his centering attempt was swept into the open cage by a Swamp Rabbit player 2:13 into the action. Evan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Bednard stopped the rest of the shots in the frame, giving the Oilers the lead through the opening frame in their past three games. Nathan Perkovich tied the game up 2:52 into the second period with his second of the season, ripping home a feed from Kamerin Nault. Robby Jackson tied the game with a blast from the top of the circle, giving him five points in the past five games. Miles Liberati extended the Tulsa lead, and took the lead for most points among ECHL defenseman with a power play goal at the 17:42 mark of the period. Greenville brought the game to 3-2 when Luke Ripley beat Fitzpatrick at the 12:09 mark of the final frame. Nathan Perkovich picked up his second point of the night on the play, but it wasn't enough for the Swamp Rabbits to tie the season series.

Sunday, Nov. 3 Rapid City 2, Tulsa 4 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> An awkward bounce out of the far corner saw back-to-back games at the BOK Center where an odd bounce led to the opening goal. Dexter Dancs was the last player to touch the puck, which bounced over the shoulder of goaltender Devin Williams at the 6:39 mark. Veteran defenseman Steven Kaunisto answered with his first goal of the season, blasting a point shot off a faceoff past Tyler Parks with just over five minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Giovanni Fiore scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, guiding a laser into the upper-right corner of the net. Ian McNulty tied the game with his first of the season exactly two minutes later at the 4:36 mark of the period, popping a pass from Ryan Tesink past Tyler Parks. The game would remain deadlocked until the final minute, when Miles Liberati floated a puck from a net-mouth scramble over a sprawling Parks. Tesink picked up his third point of the night, guiding the puck into the empty net from his stomach with 21 seconds left.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Nov. 5- Allen AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Friday, Nov. 8 - Tulsa AT Wichita 7:05 p.m. - Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita, KS)

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Tulsa AT Wichita 7:05 p.m. - Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita, KS)

FAST FACTS

- Miles Liberati leads all defenseman in goals (4) and points (7).

- Cam Knight leads all defenseman in points-per-game average (1.33) and has points in all three of his games as an Oiler.

- J.J. Piccinich is on a five-game point streak, and the forward ended the week with seven points

- Miles Liberati has points in eight of his nine games.

- The Oilers haven't allowed a single power play goal during their four-game point streak, killing 13 penalties.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa is on a four-game point streak, earning seven of a possible eight points in that span.

- The Oilers are 2-0-1-0 when scoring the opening goal, and are 3-0-1-0 when leading through one period.

. Tulsa has outshot their opponents in nine of their 12 matchups.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 14 - J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 4 - J.J. Piccinich, Robby Jackson, Danny Moynihan

ASSISTS: 10- J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Mike McKee

PIMS: 34 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3 - Miles Liberati

SH GOALS: 0-

GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati

SHOTS: 38- Adam Pleskach

WINS: 2 - Devin Williams, Olle Eriksson Ek

GAA: 2.68 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .911 - Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -5/50 (10.0%) - 25th in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/11 (14.2%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 43/53 (81.1%) - 14th in the ECHL

Last Week - 11/11 (100%)

