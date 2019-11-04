Ducks Loan Goaltender Angus Redmond to the Growlers

St. John's - The Anaheim Ducks have loaned goaltender Angus Redmond to the Newfoundland Growlers. In a corresponding move, the Growlers have placed goaltender Patrick Munson on waivers.

Redmond a 24-year-old Langley, BC native, appeared in 2 games last season with the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls but the bulk of his work was in the ECHL as he skated with the Reading Royals, South Carolina Stingrays and Jacksonville Icemen, in 24 games, Redmond recorded 8 wins and 2.83 GAA.

Prior to turning pro, Redmond played collegiately at Michigan Tech University for one season during 2016-17. He suited up for 38 contests and earned a record of 22-10-5 along with a goals-against-average of 1.85 and a save percentage at 0.917.

The goaltender also played four seasons with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2012-16. During his time with Salmon Arm, Redmond totalled 132 games and amassed a record of 59-59-4.

Patrick Munson appeared in 3 games this season for the Growlers where he posted a 3-1 record with 3.31 GAA and .904 save percentage.

