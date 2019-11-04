Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 4

Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals won four games in five days, their first such feat since the 2014-15 season, to move into first place in the North Division and Eastern Conference. With wins over Newfoundland, Adirondack and Norfolk, the Royals are 4-1-0-0 at Santander Arena and 2-1-1-0 away from downtown Reading. The Royals (13 pts.) are at Wheeling Fri., Nov. 8 at 7:05 p.m. and then host the Nailers in a rematch Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

This weekend's matchup with Wheeling is the first home-and-home series for Reading this season. The Royals fired 36 shots in a 3-1 loss at the Nailers in first season-series meeting Oct. 26.

Of note, all of Reading's six wins have been by a goal and in regulation, the most one-goal wins in the ECHL. The 2018-19 team had six one-goal wins the entire season, four of which came in the shootout. Seven of Reading's first ten games have been one-goal decisions (6-0-1-0 record).

Last Time Out

Reading topped Adirondack Sunday, 1-0, for the Royals' fourth straight win. Felix SandstrÃ¶m earned his first shutout in North America with 27 saves and Ralph Cuddemi registered the game-winning goal early in the second period. Jimmy Mazza tallied his first pro point with an assist on Cuddemi's strike. The win gave the Royals a conference-best 13 points (6-3-1-0) and formed a two-point gap between Reading and second-place Adirondack in the North Division.

Quick Notes

Reading's sweep of a "four-in-five" (four games in five days) has happened five times since the start of 2012-13. It last occurred Feb. 4-8, 2015. In the Kelly Cup Championship season, the Royals swept a pair of four-in-fives in the regular season.

Felix SandstrÃ¶m has won his last two outings (3-3-0-0), including his 27-save shutout Sunday vs. Adirondack. Kirill Ustimenko is riding a three-game win streak after stopping 38 shots (3 GA) in two starts against Norfolk last week.

Forward Matthew Gaudreau won AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October and continued to rack up points and plusses last week. He scored a team-best three goals over the four wins and tied a career-high with a two-goal output vs. Newfoundland. Gaudreau (5g, 5a) is tied with South Carolina defenseman Tom Parisi atop the league in plus/minus (+10).

Defenseman David Drake scored the game-winning goal eight minutes into the third period in a 3-2 win against Norfolk on Saturday. The goal was his first tally since Dec. 21, 2018 vs. Manchester.

Ralph Cuddemi's team-leading 11 points is ranked top ten in the ECHL. He tallied three points (1g, 2a) in the last three contests.

Weekly Schedule - Promotions at Royalshockey.com/promotions

Nov. 8 at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Nov. 9 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Team Record

6-3-1-0, 13 pts., 1st North

Division Standings

Reading - 13 points

Adirondack - 11 points

Newfoundland - 10 points

Brampton - 10 points

Maine - 7 points

Worcester - 6 points

Weekly Results

Oct. 30 at NOR: W, 2-1

Oct. 31 vs. NFD: W, 5-4

Nov. 2 vs. NOR: W, 3-2

Nov. 3 vs. ADK: W, 1-0

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi/Frank DiChiara (6)

Assists: Garrett Mitchell (6)

Points: Ralph Cuddemi (11)

PIM: Garrett Mitchell (20)

+/-: Matthew Gaudreau (+10)

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF DAY

Tuesday - OFF DAY

Wednesday - Practice, 11:00-12:30, Santander Arena

Thursday - Travel to Wheeling

Friday - Game at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday - Game vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday - Travel to Maine

Monday - Game at Maine, 7:00 p.m.

