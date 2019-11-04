Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 4
November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals won four games in five days, their first such feat since the 2014-15 season, to move into first place in the North Division and Eastern Conference. With wins over Newfoundland, Adirondack and Norfolk, the Royals are 4-1-0-0 at Santander Arena and 2-1-1-0 away from downtown Reading. The Royals (13 pts.) are at Wheeling Fri., Nov. 8 at 7:05 p.m. and then host the Nailers in a rematch Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
This weekend's matchup with Wheeling is the first home-and-home series for Reading this season. The Royals fired 36 shots in a 3-1 loss at the Nailers in first season-series meeting Oct. 26.
Of note, all of Reading's six wins have been by a goal and in regulation, the most one-goal wins in the ECHL. The 2018-19 team had six one-goal wins the entire season, four of which came in the shootout. Seven of Reading's first ten games have been one-goal decisions (6-0-1-0 record).
Last Time Out
Reading topped Adirondack Sunday, 1-0, for the Royals' fourth straight win. Felix SandstrÃ¶m earned his first shutout in North America with 27 saves and Ralph Cuddemi registered the game-winning goal early in the second period. Jimmy Mazza tallied his first pro point with an assist on Cuddemi's strike. The win gave the Royals a conference-best 13 points (6-3-1-0) and formed a two-point gap between Reading and second-place Adirondack in the North Division.
Quick Notes
Reading's sweep of a "four-in-five" (four games in five days) has happened five times since the start of 2012-13. It last occurred Feb. 4-8, 2015. In the Kelly Cup Championship season, the Royals swept a pair of four-in-fives in the regular season.
Felix SandstrÃ¶m has won his last two outings (3-3-0-0), including his 27-save shutout Sunday vs. Adirondack. Kirill Ustimenko is riding a three-game win streak after stopping 38 shots (3 GA) in two starts against Norfolk last week.
Forward Matthew Gaudreau won AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October and continued to rack up points and plusses last week. He scored a team-best three goals over the four wins and tied a career-high with a two-goal output vs. Newfoundland. Gaudreau (5g, 5a) is tied with South Carolina defenseman Tom Parisi atop the league in plus/minus (+10).
Defenseman David Drake scored the game-winning goal eight minutes into the third period in a 3-2 win against Norfolk on Saturday. The goal was his first tally since Dec. 21, 2018 vs. Manchester.
Ralph Cuddemi's team-leading 11 points is ranked top ten in the ECHL. He tallied three points (1g, 2a) in the last three contests.
Weekly Schedule - Promotions at Royalshockey.com/promotions
Nov. 8 at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 9 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 11 at Maine, 7:00 p.m.
Team Record
6-3-1-0, 13 pts., 1st North
Division Standings
Reading - 13 points
Adirondack - 11 points
Newfoundland - 10 points
Brampton - 10 points
Maine - 7 points
Worcester - 6 points
Weekly Results
Oct. 30 at NOR: W, 2-1
Oct. 31 vs. NFD: W, 5-4
Nov. 2 vs. NOR: W, 3-2
Nov. 3 vs. ADK: W, 1-0
Regular season team leaders
Goals: Ralph Cuddemi/Frank DiChiara (6)
Assists: Garrett Mitchell (6)
Points: Ralph Cuddemi (11)
PIM: Garrett Mitchell (20)
+/-: Matthew Gaudreau (+10)
Practice schedule
Monday - OFF DAY
Tuesday - OFF DAY
Wednesday - Practice, 11:00-12:30, Santander Arena
Thursday - Travel to Wheeling
Friday - Game at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday - Game vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday - Travel to Maine
Monday - Game at Maine, 7:00 p.m.
Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 4, 2019
- Steelheads Weekly - November 4, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 4 - Reading Royals
- Worcester Railers HC Adds Hope Weaver as Marketing & Creative Services Coordinator - Worcester Railers HC
- Groleau and Sissons Re-Assigned to Adirondack by New Jersey - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 4 - ECHL
- Ducks Loan Goaltender Angus Redmond to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals' "Harry Potter Night" Saturday Includes New Promotions/Experiences - Reading Royals
- Thunder Weekly, November 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: 4 Game Road Trip Begins Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Continue Momentum After Undefeated Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 4 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly #4 (2019-20) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 4 (October 28-November 3, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- Manitoba Assigns Adam Carlson to IceMen; Recall Outhouse - Jacksonville IceMen
- Utah's Dickinson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Josh Dickinson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Zachary Fucale Recalled, Solar Bears Sign Kevin Entmaa - Orlando Solar Bears
- Atlanta Resigns Corbett - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Weekly: Mariners Look to Repeat November Success - Maine Mariners
- Dallas Snipers Get First-Ever Win at Allen Event Center, More Doubleheader Hockey this Weekend - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Announce Road Game Date Changed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye Weekly - Four Games in Five Days Ahead - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Sweep Weekend Home Double-Header; Bergh Named ECHL Rookie of October - Fort Wayne Komets
- Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- 'Blades Weekly: In-State Rivalries Abound for 4-Game Homestand - Florida Everblades
- Forward Cedric Lacroix Recalled by Charlotte Checkers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Reschedule Home Game in February - Utah Grizzlies
- Fort Wayne's Bergh Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Mavs Monday: Mavs Welcome Grizzlies for Two-Game Weekend Set - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of November 4 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 4
- Royals' "Harry Potter Night" Saturday Includes New Promotions/Experiences
- Sandstrom's Third-Period Brilliance Moves Royals into Sole Possession of 1st, 1-0
- Early First-Place Showdown Sunday at Santander Arena
- Royals Tied for First in North, Sink Norfolk, 3-2