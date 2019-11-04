Worcester Railers HC Adds Hope Weaver as Marketing & Creative Services Coordinator

November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Team President Michael G. Myers (@Myzie35) officially announced today that the club has named Hope Weaver as the Marketing & Creative Services Coordinator.

The native of Portsmouth, New Hampshire joins the Railers after spending the previous nine months with the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) in Daytona Beach, Florida. While at IMSA, Weaver worked with the corporate partnership and marketing team to create graphics and social media as well as assist with partnership marketing activities.

Prior to working in Florida, Weaver spent time with the New England Dragway & Motorsports in Park in Epping, New Hampshire. Weaver graduated from Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts and studied graphic design and marketing.

With the Railers, Weaver will play an integral part in the marketing department, with an emphasis on graphic design helping to create graphics for digital and social media. In addition, she will develop and engage in grassroots marketing efforts, assist in the creation of a season marketing plan, and develop a marketing strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Hope to our staff," said Railers HC President Mike Myers. "Hope has a very polished portfolio and we believe that she will be able to help our marketing team immensely with a heavy emphasis on graphic design and critical thinking."

What's on tap - Thunder AGAIN!

On Friday, Nov 8 the Railers travel to Glens Falls, NY to battle the Adirondack Thunder at 7pm. Coverage begins at 6:35pm on 98.9 NASH Icon. The two clubs will battle again on Sunday, Nov 10 at 3pm. The Railers return home on Wednesday, Nov 13 for the annual School Day Game with a 10am start time vs. the Reading Royals.

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

