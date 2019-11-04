Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen

Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS: School Day Game, presented by Planet Smoothie - All Central Florida K-12 schools are invited to spend the morning with Orlando's professional hockey team in a field trip atmosphere, where students will enjoy a unique educational experience while witnessing the fast-paced action of live ice hockey. Students will receive hockey-related educational materials that are consistent with STEM standards and cover math, science, geography and more.

Purchase tickets for Tuesday morning's game

TUESDAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (2-4-0-1) host the Jacksonville Icemen (1-4-2-0) for the second time in the past week, after picking up their most decisive win of the season - a 6-2 victory - last Tuesday against Jacksonville. Orlando is 2-1-0-1 over its last four games.

PENALTY KILL RANKS NO. 1: Thanks in part to an 8-for-8 effort on the penalty kill on Sunday afternoon, the Solar Bears enter Tuesday morning's game with the top-ranked penalty kill in the ECHL. The club has only given up four power-play goals on 34 chances, for a kill rate of 88.2 percent, and has not surrendered a power-play goal over its four previous games.

WINDSOR TO START: After signing with the Solar Bears on Sunday and with Zachary Fucale recalled on Monday to the AHL, goaltender Clint Windsor is expected to get his first start of the season on Tuesday. The goaltender went 4-2-1 in eight appearances for Orlando last season.

BIRD TO MAKE SEASON DEBUT: Second-year pro Tyler Bird is expected to make his Solar Bears debut Tuesday morning after he was activated from the team's injured reserve list on Monday. The former Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick split his rookie year with Wheeling, Reading and Greenville before he was signed by Orlando during the offseason.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Orlando faces a Jacksonville squad that sits last in the ECHL in goals-against per game, as the Icemen have given up an average of 4.86 goals. The Icemen have also had some difficulty maintaining a lead, as the team sports an 0-2-0-0 record when leading after the first period - Orlando took advantage of this last Tuesday in its 6-2 victory over Jacksonville.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears hit the road for their next three games, as they face the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

