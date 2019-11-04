Mavericks Announce Road Game Date Changed
November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The game between the Kansas City Mavericks and Utah Grizzlies originally scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time).
Any tickets for the game on the 21st of February are good for Sunday the 23rd.
The Mavericks return home next weekend for a Friday-Saturday set with the Utah Grizzlies at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m. Be sure to be one of the first 1,500 fans in attendance to receive a special edition Mac and Mave bobblehead presented by Konica Minolta as the Mavericks pay one final tribute to the dog that captured the heart of Kansas City last season.
