Groleau and Sissons Re-Assigned to Adirondack by New Jersey
November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defensemen Jeremy Groleau and Colby Sissons have been re-assigned by New Jersey (NHL) from the Binghamton Devils (AHL) to the Adirondack Thunder.
Groleau, 20, was signed to a three-year entry level contract by the New Jersey Devils in September of 2018. The native of St.-Nicolas, QC played in five games with Binghamton last season and seven contests this season.
Groleau was signed out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he spent four seasons playing for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. The 6'3, 201-pounder recorded 54 points (16g-38a) in 221 games in the QMJHL.
Sissons, 21, returns to the Thunder after playing two games with Binghamton Devils in the American Hockey League and had a +3 rating. The Edmonton, AB native previously skated in three games with Adirondack this season and recorded one assist.
FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT! The Thunder return home this Friday, November 8th at 7pm to battle the Worcester Railers for First Responders Night. First Responders can get discounted tickets to the game HERE!
MARVEL SUPER HERO DAY FOUR PACK! Adirondack hosts the Worcester Railers this Sunday, November 10th at 3pm for Marvel Super Hero Day! Get your Super Hero Four Pack right HERE and receive a pregame meet-and-greet with Spider-Man!
