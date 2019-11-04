Mavs Monday: Mavs Welcome Grizzlies for Two-Game Weekend Set

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks wrapped up a busy weekend with three games in three days against the rival Wichita Thunder on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After a 7-3 Friday loss, the Mavs and Thunder went toe-to-toe with back to back drama-filled games on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Mavericks defeated the Thunder 3-2 in overtime on forward Jack Walker's winner 1:20 into the extra period. On Sunday, the Thunder held the advantage, getting a late third period goal from Spencer Dorowicz

Now, the Mavericks welcome divisional foe Utah Grizzlies for two games on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Mavericks will give away Mac and Mave bobbleheads presented by Konica Minolta to the first 1,500 fans through the gates.

Last Week's Action

Fri. 11/1: 7-3 L vs. Wichita

Sat. 11/2: 3-2 W (OT) vs. Wichita

Sun. 11/3: 3-2 L at Wichita

This Week's Schedule

Fri. 11/8 vs. Utah

Sat. 11/9 vs. Utah

Mountain Division Standings

1. Idaho (7-1-2-0, 16 points)

2. Allen (6-2-0-0, 12 points)

3. Rapid City (5-3-2-0, 12 points)

4. Tulsa (5-6-1-0, 11 points)

5. Wichita (4-2-3-0, 11 points)

6. Utah (3-4-2-1, 9 points)

7. Kansas City (3-6-0-0, 6 points)

OT Thriller

The Mavericks appeared in their first ever seven-minute overtime on Saturday night, winning 3-2 on Jack Walker's game-winning, sudden death goal at the 1:20 mark of overtime. This is the first year the ECHL has implemented seven-minute overtime periods.

Parks and Wreck

Since starting the season on injured reserve, Mavericks Forward Micheal Parks has four goals in five games, tied for the Mavericks team lead in goals scored.

Mave's Graduation

The Mavericks will honor their team dog from the 2018-19 season Friday against the Utah Grizzlies with a special Mac and Mave bobblehead to the first 1,500 fans presented by Konica Minolta.

Penalty Kill

The Mavericks held Wichita to one power play goal on 15 attempts in the three games over the weekend, a 93.3% penalty kill rate.

Approaching Milestone

Mavericks captain Rocco Carzo needs three goals to reach 100 career ECHL goals. He is currently fourth in team history with 62 goals.

AHL Assignments

The Mavericks currently have three players assigned from Stockton on the roster. Defensemen Terrance Amorosa and Zach Osburn and goaltender Nick Schneider.

Hockey Fights Cancer

November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month. In honor of Hockey Fights Cancer, the Mavs Insiders (Joe Rozycki and Adam Twenter) will be donating $10 for every point by Mavericks defenseman and cancer survivor Justin Woods this month. For more information on Woods' battle against cancer, visit kcmavericks.com.

