Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Sholl went 3-0-2 with a 1.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934 in five appearances during the first month of the ECHL season.

The 24-year-old allowed two goals or less in four of his five appearances, making at least 29 saves three times. Sholl was named Warrior Hockey ECHLâGoaltender of theâWeek for each of the first two weeks of the season.

Under contract with Texas of the AmericanâHockey League, Sholl leads the ECHLâwith five wins, ranks second with a 1.67 goals-against average and is tied for third with a .939 save percentage.

A native of Hermosa Beach,âCalifornia, Sholl has appeared in 65 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack posting an overall record of 45-12-6 with eight shutouts, a 1.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935.

He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Runners Up: Tyler Parks, Rapid City (3-0-1, 2.16 GAA, .932 save pct.) and Parker Milner, South Carolina (4-0-0, 2.37 GAA, .923 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Cole Kehler (Fort Wayne), Pat Nagle (Toledo), Alex D'Orio (Wheeling) and Jakub Skarek (Worcester).

