Dallas Snipers Get First-Ever Win at Allen Event Center, More Doubleheader Hockey this Weekend

November 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Dallas Snipers, played their first-ever game at Allen Event Center on Saturday, beating the Oklahoma City Blazers 5 to 2.

The arena will be hosting doubleheader hockey again this weekend as Dallas Baptist, will face East Texas Baptist, this coming Saturday afternoon at 2:35 pm.

The Allen Americans will host the Norfolk Admirals for the first time ever later that evening at 7:05 pm. One ticket gets you admission to both games.

