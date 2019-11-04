Atlanta Resigns Corbett

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have resigned defenseman Cody Corbett to bolster their defense. Cody, who spent time with Atlanta in training camp, began the season with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL. Corbett brings experience to the Gladiators with 95 career games in the AHL and 87 career games here in the ECHL. He has also played overseas, spending last season in Central Europe with an Italian team.

Cody, a 25-year-old left-handed shooting defenseman is a Lakeland, Minnesota native who went straight from junior hockey to the AHL. The 2014-15 season was his first as a pro, where he played 47 games for the Lake Erie Monsters. He stayed in the AHL the following season in 2015-16, this time with the San Antonio Rampage. Corbett would finish that year in Fort Wayne with the Komets, his first time in the ECHL. Between the two clubs, he played in a combined 57 games and recorded career highs in goals (8), assists (20) and points (28).

In the 2016-17 season, he returned to the AHL and the San Antonio Rampage, before finishing the season back in the ECHL with the Colorado Eagles and the South Carolina Stingrays. He helped the Stingrays not only get to the playoffs but advance to the Kelly Cup Finals. Corbett totaled nine points in 21 post-season games that season, with a goal and eight assists. In 2017-18, he stayed in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads for most of the season but also spent time in the EBEL the top league in Austria playing for Orli Znojmo, a team based in the Czech Republic.

Last season, Cody played in Central Europe for Italy's Pustertal/Val Pusteria of the AlpsHL, a league made up of teams from Austria, Italy, and Slovenia. Cody went to the playoffs for the second time in his career, chipping in two goals and seven assists for nine points in 16 games.

