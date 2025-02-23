Yaniv Perets Shines in 2-0 Bison Victory

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Yaniv Perets' third shutout led the Bison to a 2-0 victory over the Indy Fuel at Grossinger Motors Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The first period saw no scoring. With two powerplay opportunities, the Bison failed to capitalize on the man advantages. The Bison and Fuel both had five shots on goal to conclude the frame.

The game remained scoreless in the second period. The Bison and Fuel both had one powerplay opportunity to which neither could convert. The Fuel dominated offensively in the frame as they outshot the Bison by a 16-3 margin.

The Fuel began the third period on the powerplay. However, the Bison surged during the penalty kill as Eddie Matsushima scored a shorthanded goal :23 into the frame. Matsushima's 23rd of the season was assisted by Jake Murray. Later in the period with the Indy net empty for the extra attacker, Matsushima scored at 16:25 to extend the Bison lead to 2-0. Danny Katic and Chongmin Lee assisted on Matsushima's 24th goal of the season, securing the Bison win.

Perets led the Bison to victory stopping all 36 shots. Logan Neaton made 15 saves on 16 shots for the loss. The Bison went 0-for-5 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 4-for-4.

The Bison visit Indy on Tuesday morning for a 9:30 a.m. faceoff at Fishers Event Center. The game can be viewed on FloSports or heard on the Bison Audio Network.

The Bison will return to Grossinger Motors Arena at 10:30 a.m. on March 5th for an Education Day game featuring a stem book giveaway! Single-game seats, group pricing with benefits and suite options are available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

