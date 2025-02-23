ECHL Transactions - February 23

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 23, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Mason Emoff, F

Florida:

Stephen Mundinger, G

Maine:

Matt Allen, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Carter Berger, D assigned by Hartford

add Austin Heidemann, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve

delete Carson Kosobud, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Gavin Gould, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Fort Wayne:

add Zach Jordan, F acquired from Jacksonville 2/21

delete Zach Jordan, F placed on reserve

delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Tristan De Jong, D activated from reserve

delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Rockford

add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve

delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on reserve

delete Kale Howarth, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Cameron Supryka, D acquired from Fort Wayne 2/21

delete Garrett VanWyhe, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Christian Felton, D recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Maine:

add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Providence

add James Marooney, D activated from reserve

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Bischel, G placed on reserve

delete Michael Underwood, D placed on reserve

delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve

add Pavlo Padakin, F activated from reserve

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve

delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve

delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Reece Newkirk, F assigned by Syracuse

delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add C.J. Hayes, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Spezia, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Troy Kobryn, G activated from reserve

add Daneel Lategan, F activated from reserve

delete Luke Lush, G placed on reserve

delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve

delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Jaxon Castor, G activated from reserve

delete Sergei Murashov, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Anthony Hora, D activated from reserve

add Matt Boudens, F suspension lifted

delete Matt Boudens, F traded to Fort Wayne

delete Griffin Loughran, F placed on reserve

