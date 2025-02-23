ECHL Transactions - February 23
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 23, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Mason Emoff, F
Florida:
Stephen Mundinger, G
Maine:
Matt Allen, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
add Carter Berger, D assigned by Hartford
add Austin Heidemann, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve
delete Carson Kosobud, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Gavin Gould, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Fort Wayne:
add Zach Jordan, F acquired from Jacksonville 2/21
delete Zach Jordan, F placed on reserve
delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Tristan De Jong, D activated from reserve
delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Rockford
add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve
delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on reserve
delete Kale Howarth, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Iowa:
delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Cameron Supryka, D acquired from Fort Wayne 2/21
delete Garrett VanWyhe, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
delete Christian Felton, D recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Maine:
add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Providence
add James Marooney, D activated from reserve
add Jackson Stewart, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Bischel, G placed on reserve
delete Michael Underwood, D placed on reserve
delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve
add Pavlo Padakin, F activated from reserve
add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve
delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve
delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Reece Newkirk, F assigned by Syracuse
delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Toledo:
add C.J. Hayes, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Tyler Spezia, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve
delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Troy Kobryn, G activated from reserve
add Daneel Lategan, F activated from reserve
delete Luke Lush, G placed on reserve
delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on reserve
Utah:
add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve
delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Jaxon Castor, G activated from reserve
delete Sergei Murashov, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Anthony Hora, D activated from reserve
add Matt Boudens, F suspension lifted
delete Matt Boudens, F traded to Fort Wayne
delete Griffin Loughran, F placed on reserve
