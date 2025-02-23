Bison Suffer 3-2 Overtime Loss

Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison lost an overtime thriller by a 3-2 score to the Indy Fuel on Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

7:11 into the first period, Indy took a 1-0 lead as Matus Spodniak scored his third of the season. Spodniak goal was short-handed and went unassisted. Keeping their momentum, the Fuel extended their lead as D.J. King snapped a one-timer into the net at 10:42. King's second goal of the season was assisted by Bryan Lemos and Alex Wideman. At 16:15, Max Neill and D.J. King dropped the gloves resulting in fighting majors. On a late power play, Chongmin Lee and Jake Murray assisted on Danny Katic's seventh of the season at 19:38. The Bison outshot the Fuel by a 14-10 margin.

In a penalty-filled but scoreless second, the Bison saw five powerplay opportunities. Even with a five-on-three powerplay at 11:21, the Bison could not convert. The Fuel outshot the Bison by a 10-9 margin to conclude the period.

2:24 into the third, Thomas Stewart scored the equalizer on a one-timer from Kohei Sato. Sam Coatta also assisted on Stewart's fourth of the season. Bloomington was penalized twice and forced to kill a five-on-three late in the game. The team succeeded and the game was headed to overtime. The Bison were outshot by a 13-3 margin in the third.

4:32 into overtime, Nathan Burke scored the game-winning goal on a rush into the Bloomington zone. Burke's 14th of the season was assisted by Lucas Brenton.

Kasimir Kaskisuo took the loss for the Bison with 33 saves on 36 shots. Cameron Gray secured the win for the Fuel, making 24 saves on 26 shots. The Bison went 1-for-8 on the powerplay, and the penalty kill went 6-for-6.

