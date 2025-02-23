K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Reassigned to Canucks (AHL)
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie defenseman Christian Felton has been recalled from Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL) and reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL).
Felton, 25, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 185-pound, Medina, OH native who has played 10 games with Abbotsford this season. Christian played six games for Kalamazoo this season and possessed a plus-1 rating.
The rookie scored three goals with four assists and four penalty minutes last season at Merrimack College (NCAA). Felton played three seasons at Merrimack after one at Bentley University, finishing his collegiate career with seven goals, 10 assists and 34 penalty minutes in 98 games played.
Kalamazoo hosts the Adirondack Thunder (17-29-2-1) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.
