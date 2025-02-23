Sedley Scores OT Winner, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series with Komets, 4-3

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (20-22-7-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Fort Wayne Komets (30-17-3-0) in overtime, 4-3, at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, February 22nd.

Goaltender Gage Alexander (3-1-0-0) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 39 shots faced while Fort Wayne's goaltender Connor Ungar (16-8-1-0) suffered the overtime loss with 24 saves on 28 shots faced.

Both teams traded goals in the first period with Matt Brown (12) scoring the game's opening goal for Reading at 10:43 before Michael Gildon (4) tied the score at 19:36 of the opening stanza.

Reading took a two-goal lead into the third period on goals from Brock Caufield (5) at 2:30 and Jake Smith (8) on the power play at 16:13, 3-1. Fort Wayne answered with a pair of goals in the third period from Alex Aleardi (14) at 0:40 and former Royal Brad Morrison (3) at 8:07 to force the game to overtime.

3:06 into the extra frame, Sam Sedley (4) blasted his first professional career game-winning goal past Ungar to capture Reading's first overtime win of the season (1-8) and third win in post-regulation play (3-8).

The Royals conclude their four-game road-trip out west against Wheeling at WesBanco Arena on Sunday at 4:10 PM.

