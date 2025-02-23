Purpura Saves 34, Royals Win Third-Straight in Road-Trip Finale against Nailers, 3-2

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (21-22-7-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Wheeling Nailers (31-17-2-0), 3-2, at WesBanco Arena on Sunday, February 23rd.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (8-4-2-0) earned the win in goal with 34 saves on 36 shots faced while Wheeling's goaltender Taylor Gauthier (10-7-0-0) suffered the loss with 19 saves on 22 shots faced.

The Royals took a two-goal lead in the first period on goals from Connor Walters (3) and Matt Brown (13) at 8:52 and 10:13 into the game. Matthew Quercia (13) cut Reading's lead in half with Wheeling's first goal of the game at 17:06 of the second period.

Austin Master (3) restored Reading's two-goal lead with a wrist shot past Gauthier at 2:55 into the final frame, 3-1. David Jankowski brought the Nailers back within a goal on the power play at 7:07 of the third period. Purpura stopped the final 13 shots he faced from Wheeling's offense to prevail the Royals over the Nailers at WesBanco Arena for the first time since March 26th, 2023.

