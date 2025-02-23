Purpura Saves 34, Royals Win Third-Straight in Road-Trip Finale against Nailers, 3-2
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (21-22-7-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Wheeling Nailers (31-17-2-0), 3-2, at WesBanco Arena on Sunday, February 23rd.
Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (8-4-2-0) earned the win in goal with 34 saves on 36 shots faced while Wheeling's goaltender Taylor Gauthier (10-7-0-0) suffered the loss with 19 saves on 22 shots faced.
The Royals took a two-goal lead in the first period on goals from Connor Walters (3) and Matt Brown (13) at 8:52 and 10:13 into the game. Matthew Quercia (13) cut Reading's lead in half with Wheeling's first goal of the game at 17:06 of the second period.
Austin Master (3) restored Reading's two-goal lead with a wrist shot past Gauthier at 2:55 into the final frame, 3-1. David Jankowski brought the Nailers back within a goal on the power play at 7:07 of the third period. Purpura stopped the final 13 shots he faced from Wheeling's offense to prevail the Royals over the Nailers at WesBanco Arena for the first time since March 26th, 2023.
The Royals return home to host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, February 26th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2025
- Rush Sweeps Utah, Wins ECHL Team Record Ninth Straight Game - Rapid City Rush
- Purpura Saves 34, Royals Win Third-Straight in Road-Trip Finale against Nailers, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Fall 5-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- Miura Caps off Perfect Week for Iowa with OT Winner, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Pilon Scores in Overtime Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Drop Game to Tulsa 2-1 in Overtime. - Fort Wayne Komets
- Josh Nelson Ties Game, Scores Overtime Winner as Oilers Down Komets - Tulsa Oilers
- Yaniv Perets Shines in 2-0 Bison Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Wheeling Comeback Falls Short, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Shut out by Bison on Sunday Afternoon - Indy Fuel
- Hay Nets First Win as Swamp Rabbits Throttle Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Record 35th Win of the Season, Setting a Team Record - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Comeback Falls Just Short against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Sweep Season Series against Railers with 3-0 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Fall 3-0 in Roadtrip Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Vidmar, Arvanitis Lead Mariners over Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Take Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Reassigned to Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Add De Jong Ahead of Weekend Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Suffer First Regulation-Time Home Loss in 2025 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day #50 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 23, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Spencer Kersten to AHL Contract, Loan Forward to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Saturday Night Five: Icemen Win OT Thriller in Greenville, 5-4 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Bison Suffer 3-2 Overtime Loss - Bloomington Bison
- Wade Murphy Scores 74 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Win 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Lose 3-2 Heartbreaker on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Wagner Scores Late Shorthanded Goal, Rush Wins Eighth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Moves into Second Place in OT Loss to Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Round-Out Four-Game Road-Trip with Sunday Showdown Against Nailers in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Sedley Scores OT Winner, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series with Komets, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Americans Swept in KC - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Purpura Saves 34, Royals Win Third-Straight in Road-Trip Finale against Nailers, 3-2
- Royals Round-Out Four-Game Road-Trip with Sunday Showdown Against Nailers in Wheeling
- Sedley Scores OT Winner, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series with Komets, 4-3
- Gratton Scores Twice, Purpura Saves 35 in Royals' Rout of Komets, 4-2
- Royals Battle Komets in Saturday Face-off in Fort Wayne