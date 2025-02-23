Vidmar, Arvanitis Lead Mariners over Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - Sebastian Vidmar scored a pair of goals while Brad Arvanitis made 32 saves in a 3-2 Maine Mariners victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday afternoon at the Norfolk Scope. The Mariners took two of three games from the Admirals in the weekend series.

The Mariners struck twice in the first five minutes of the game for a quick 2-0 lead. On the power play at 3:44, captain Wyllum Deveaux shoveled home a puck in the goal grease that trickled off of Norfolk netminder Talor Joseph. On the play Tristan Thompson collected his 100th career ECHL point with the secondary assist. Just 1:22 later, Sebastian Vidmar pulled a loose puck into the slot and beat Joseph up top for his third goal in the last four games and a 2-0 Maine lead at 4:56. Joseph was pulled in favor of Kristian Stead following the goal.

Appearing in his first game since December 29th, Brad Arvanitis was sharp, keeping Maine ahead 2-0 through 40 minutes by racking up 13 more stops in the middle frame. Jackson Stewart, making his Mariners debut, engaged in two fights through the first 40 minutes - first with Gehrett Sargis in the opening period and then tangling with Connor Fedorek in the second.

Norfolk finally solved Arvanitis at 6:37 of the third period when defenseman Josh McDougall threw one from the right wall that fooled the Mariners netminder and made it a 2-1 game. The Mariners then battled through three crucial penalty kills, including a 5-on-3. At 16:24, Vidmar netted his second goal of the game shorthanded, as he pulled up and beat Kristian Stead with a wrister from the right circle. The Admirals closed the deficit to one just over a minute later when Filip Fornaa-Svensson ripped one home 6-on-5, but the Mariners were able to close out the victory.

