Thunder Moves into Second Place in OT Loss to Steelheads

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - Wichita closed its two-game western swing on Saturday night, losing in overtime to Idaho, 5-4, at Idaho Central Arena.

With the loss, the Thunder earns a point and moves alone into second place with 65.

Kobe Walker scored a pair of goals, including the game-tying marker that forced overtime with just over 12 minutes left in the third. Michal Stinil led all scorers with four points. Trevor Gorsuch suffered his first overtime loss, stopping 47 shots.

Nick Canade opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the game. Walker had a chance on one end, but the Steelheads came the other way. Canade roofed a shot from the left circle and tallied his fifth of the year.

Less than three minutes later, Stinil tied the contest at one. He took a pass from Jeremie Bucheler at the top of the circles and fired a shot through traffic on the power play that got past Ben Kraws.

At 5:01, Walker netted his first of the night. He pounced on a rebound after Peter Bates made a terrific move down the slot. The goal was reviewed for potential goaltender interference, but it stood to make it 2-1.

Jay Dickman made it 3-1 at 7:03. He scored 20 seconds into the Thunder's second power play chance, jamming home a rebound at the top of the crease.

Idaho stormed back, firing 25 shots during the opening frame and cut the lead to one. Mason McCarty recorded his fourth of the season at 7:03 to make it 3-2.

Jade Miller tied the game just four minutes into the second. He redirected a Trevor Zins shot that was heading wide for his sixth of the year. The goal was reviewed for a possible high stick above the cross bar, but it stood.

Connor MacEachern recorded his 23rd of the year at 16:33 to make it 4-3. He tipped home a pass from Miller near the crease and gave the Steelheads the lead heading into the final frame.

Walker tied the contest at 7:42 of the third. Stinil found him across the ice and he buried a wrist shot past Kraws for his 21st of the season.

Wichita was awarded two power plays in the final four minutes of regulation. Canade was called for a cross check at 18:51 and that penalty carried over into the extra period.

Idaho didn't allow a shot on net during the man advantage and then pounced on a turnover to win the game. Wade Murphy scored the game-winner at 1:14, stealing the puck near the Thunder blue line. He got around a defenseman and slid it through Gorsuch.

Wichita has three players with 20 goals on the season. The Thunder offense continues to roll, racking up 46 goals in their last eight games.

Walker has five goals and six points in his last three games. He also extended his point-streak to 10, which ties a season-high for a Thunder player this year. Dickman recorded his 24th of the season and is just three points shy of 300 for his ECHL career. Bates extended his assist streak to four games and has two points in each of those outings. Stinil finished with five points this weekend, tallying a goal and three helpers tonight.

Wichita went 2-for-5 on the power play. Idaho was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home for the next two games, starting on Friday, February 28 against the Tulsa Oilers.

