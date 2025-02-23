ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Florida's Andrew Fyten has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #724, Tahoe at Florida, on Feb. 22.
Fyten is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 12:33 of the second period.
Fyten will miss Florida's game vs. South Carolina on Feb. 26.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2025
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Reassigned to Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Add De Jong Ahead of Weekend Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Suffer First Regulation-Time Home Loss in 2025 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day #50 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 23, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Spencer Kersten to AHL Contract, Loan Forward to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Saturday Night Five: Icemen Win OT Thriller in Greenville, 5-4 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Bison Suffer 3-2 Overtime Loss - Bloomington Bison
- Wade Murphy Scores 74 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Win 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Lose 3-2 Heartbreaker on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Wagner Scores Late Shorthanded Goal, Rush Wins Eighth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Moves into Second Place in OT Loss to Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Round-Out Four-Game Road-Trip with Sunday Showdown Against Nailers in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Sedley Scores OT Winner, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series with Komets, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Americans Swept in KC - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.