ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Florida's Andrew Fyten has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #724, Tahoe at Florida, on Feb. 22.

Fyten is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 12:33 of the second period.

Fyten will miss Florida's game vs. South Carolina on Feb. 26.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.