Fuel Shut out by Bison on Sunday Afternoon
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
BLOOMINGTON - The Fuel had one last game in Bloomington before heading home to host the Bison on Tuesday morning. After a slow first half to the game, the Bison scored twice in the third period to claim the shutout victory over Indy.
1ST PERIOD
While tensions were high at the end of last night's meeting between these two teams, they both had a slow start to this Sunday afternoon game.
The Bison had two power play opportunities but could not score. The first was a slashing call on DJ King at 13:21 while the second was a tripping call on Adam McCormick at 18:19.
Neither team scored in the first frame and shots were tied 5-5.
2ND PERIOD
After killing off the penalty on McCormick, the Fuel took another at 5:39. That was a slashing call on Lemos that the Bison could not capitalize on.
Indy seemed to come into the middle period with more momentum however there were a lot of whistles that made it difficult for either team to do much early.
The Fuel got their first power play of the game at 15:36 after a roughing call on PJ Fletcher, however Bloomington killed it off.
Indy dominated possession that period, outshooting Bloomington 21-8 but still, neither team scored.
3RD PERIOD
The Fuel started the period on the power play as Connor Lockhart was called for roughing at the 20:00 minute mark of the second period.
Matsushima scored a shorthanded goal for Bloomington just 23 seconds into the third period to make it 1-0.
With two seconds left on the penalty to Lockhart, Indy's Matus Spodniak took a hooking call to give the Bison an almost immediate power play.
At 3:04, Jordan Martin took a slashing call, putting the Bison on a significant 5-on-3 power play.
After Bloomington took a time out, they were not able to score on the 5-on-3 and things evened out again.
Carter Berger was called for holding at 8:37, giving the Fuel another power play chance, however the Bison killed it off.
With just under four minutes to go in the third period, the Fuel pulled Neaton from goal in favor of the extra skater.
Matsushima capitalized quickly and scored his second goal of the night on the empty net to make it 2-0 at 16:25.
About a minute later, Indy got a crucial power play chance when Jake Murray was called for interference.
After killing that off, the Bison held off long enough to secure the shutout victory.
Despite outshooting them 36-17, the Fuel fell to the Bison 2-0 on Sunday.
Images from this story
|
Indy Fuel defenseman Christopher Cameron (left) vs. the Bloomington Bison
