Rush Sweeps Utah, Wins ECHL Team Record Ninth Straight Game
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - Blake Bennett recorded a hat-trick, Connor Murphy made 33 saves, and the Rapid City Rush defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 at the Maverik Center on Sunday for its ninth consecutive win.
Bennett, who opened the scoring 5:49 into the game on a tremendous individual-effort goal, scored twice more in the third period to pick up his second career hat-trick. Bennett's first hatty came on March 29, 2024 against Allen. The second-year pro now has 12 goals and 23 points in 16 Rush games.
Jack Jeffers scored a power play goal in the second, but Utah evened things up at 2-2 going into the final period. Rapid City went on to tally three unanswered- the game-winning goal from Braeden Tuck and two insurance strikes from Bennett- to secure the series sweep.
Connor Murphy made 33 saves on 35 shots to earn two victories within 24 hours. Murphy stopped 68 out of 72 over the two games. He has won three straight starts.
The Rush has now won nine straight games for the first time since joining the ECHL in 2014. Rapid City has swept three consecutive three-game series against Idaho, Maine, and now Utah. This stretch has also pulled the Rush to just one game below .500, saving the club's playoff hopes with 21 games remaining.
Rapid City returns home for three games against the Idaho Steelheads. It is a collision course of winning streaks: The Rush has won nine straight overall, while Idaho has won its last 12 games at The Monument Ice Arena.
Next game: Wednesday, February 26 vs. Idaho. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Rapid City Rush forward Blake Bennett received congratulations along the bench
