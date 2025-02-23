Americans Swept in KC

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, dropped their third in a row to the Mavericks this week falling 2-1 on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in front of a crowd of 5796 in KC.

The Mavericks scored a pair of goals two minutes apart in the opening period. Damien Giroux scored his 16th at the 4:40 mark. Two minutes and 15 seconds later Max Andreev netted his 13th. Andreev returned Saturday from his two-game suspension. The Mavericks led by a 2-0 score after the first period.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second frame. Kansas City had a couple power play chances but were denied by Americans goalie Luke Richardson, who faced 29 shots through the first two periods of play. The Americans were held to10 shots on goal.

Allen cut the lead to 2-1 in the third as J.C. Brassard found Mark Duarte in front of the Kansas City net for his 18th goal of the season beating Mavs goalie Jack LaFontaine, but that was as close as the Americans would get. Allen outshot Kansas City 17-9 in the final period.

The Americans played the game without Cole Fraser and Nick Isaacson, who were both suspended for actions in Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Spencer Asuchak was put on the 14-day IR on Saturday as a result of an injury suffered during the second period of Friday night's game in Kansas City.

The Americans signed forward Reid Perepeluk to a contract on Saturday. He made his debut on Saturday night playing limited minutes

With the loss, the Americans dropped their 10 straight game. The road trip continues next week as they travel to Tahoe next weekend for a three-game series with the expansion Knight Monsters.

Three Stars:

1. KC - J. LaFontaine

2. KC - M. Andreev

3. ALN - L. Richardson

