Railers Fall 3-0 in Roadtrip Finale
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
CHARLESTON, SC - The Worcester Railers HC (24-23-2-4 54pts) lost to the South Carolina Stingrays (33-13-3-2, 71pts) on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 3-0 in front of a crowd of 4,503 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center taking on the Bloomington Bison on Friday, February 28th, at 7:05 p.m. for Monkey Wrenches weekend.
Jamie Engelbert (1-0-1) opened up the scoring with a goal for the Stingrays early in the second period. 8:35 into the third period Alexander Suzdalev(1-0-1) netted another goal for the Stingrays increasing their lead to 2-0. The Stingrays kept their momentum going with a goal late in the third period by Tyler Weiss (1-0-1) which would be the final goal of the game to give the Stingrays a 3-0 win over Worcester.
Neither team was able to get the puck in the net in the first period. Hugo Ollas had 11 saves on 11 shots while Garin Bjorklund had 7 saves on 7 shots. The score was 0-0 going into the second period.
The Stingrays struck first with a goal from Jamie Engelbert (14th) just 2:18 into the second period, placing a shot perfectly over the glove hand of Ollas to score what would eventually be the game-winner. This was the only action in the second period, while South Carolina out shot the Railers 15-4 in the second.
Alexander Suzdalev (10th) gave the Stingrays a 2-0 lead over the Railers in the third period. The Stingrays continued their scoring with a goal by Tyler Weiss (14th) who finished off a rebound along the far side on a wide open net. Weiss' goal was the final goal of the game giving the Stingrays a 3-0 victory over the Railers. The Railers outshot the Stingrays 12-11 in the third period.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Ryan Hofer (0-0-0, +1, 1 Shots), 2nd Star: Jaime Engelbert (1-0-1, +1, 3 Shots), 1st Star: Garin Bjorklund (0 GA, 23 Saves, 1.000 SV%).... Final shots favored the Stingrays 37-23... Garin Bjorklund (14-3-1-2) made 23 saves on 23 shots for the Stingrays... Hugo Ollas (9-10-1-2) made 34 saves on 37 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Cole Donhauser and JD Dudek led the Railers in shots with 4 each.
