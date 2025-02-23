Railers Fall 3-0 in Roadtrip Finale

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







CHARLESTON, SC - The Worcester Railers HC (24-23-2-4 54pts) lost to the South Carolina Stingrays (33-13-3-2, 71pts) on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 3-0 in front of a crowd of 4,503 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center taking on the Bloomington Bison on Friday, February 28th, at 7:05 p.m. for Monkey Wrenches weekend.

Jamie Engelbert (1-0-1) opened up the scoring with a goal for the Stingrays early in the second period. 8:35 into the third period Alexander Suzdalev(1-0-1) netted another goal for the Stingrays increasing their lead to 2-0. The Stingrays kept their momentum going with a goal late in the third period by Tyler Weiss (1-0-1) which would be the final goal of the game to give the Stingrays a 3-0 win over Worcester.

Neither team was able to get the puck in the net in the first period. Hugo Ollas had 11 saves on 11 shots while Garin Bjorklund had 7 saves on 7 shots. The score was 0-0 going into the second period.

The Stingrays struck first with a goal from Jamie Engelbert (14th) just 2:18 into the second period, placing a shot perfectly over the glove hand of Ollas to score what would eventually be the game-winner. This was the only action in the second period, while South Carolina out shot the Railers 15-4 in the second.

Alexander Suzdalev (10th) gave the Stingrays a 2-0 lead over the Railers in the third period. The Stingrays continued their scoring with a goal by Tyler Weiss (14th) who finished off a rebound along the far side on a wide open net. Weiss' goal was the final goal of the game giving the Stingrays a 3-0 victory over the Railers. The Railers outshot the Stingrays 12-11 in the third period.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Ryan Hofer (0-0-0, +1, 1 Shots), 2nd Star: Jaime Engelbert (1-0-1, +1, 3 Shots), 1st Star: Garin Bjorklund (0 GA, 23 Saves, 1.000 SV%).... Final shots favored the Stingrays 37-23... Garin Bjorklund (14-3-1-2) made 23 saves on 23 shots for the Stingrays... Hugo Ollas (9-10-1-2) made 34 saves on 37 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Cole Donhauser and JD Dudek led the Railers in shots with 4 each.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.