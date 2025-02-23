Wagner Scores Late Shorthanded Goal, Rush Wins Eighth Straight

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) Ryan Wagner scored an unassisted shorthanded goal with 1:50 remaining to give the Rapid City Rush a heart-stopping 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Saturday.

With Utah on a power play in a tied game, Wagner telegraphed a pass in the neutral zone, flew down the center of the ice, and roofed a backhand shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Jake Barczewski. The captain's 21st of the season- and fourth shorthanded goal- delivered the victory for the Rush.

The regulation win was in flux for a brief time, though. The Grizzlies tied the game 2-2 with seven minutes remaining. After Wagner's go-ahead goal, Utah continued a 6-on-4 power play and appeared to have scored with 59 seconds remaining. Despite the goal light flashing and the Grizzlies celebrating, replay showed that Adam Berg's shot hit the crossbar flush and came out. Utah's tying goal did not count, and Rapid City kept them off the board for the remainder of the game.

After a scoreless first period, Billy Constantinou and Blake Bennett scored in the second for the Rush. Rapid City led 2-1 at the break.

Wagner, Constantinou, and Bennett finished with a goal and an assist each.

Rapid City's ten shorthanded goals lead the ECHL.

In his first start since February 13th, Connor Murphy was brilliant for the Rush in net. The second-year goaltender stopped 35 out of 37 shots in one of his finest performances of the season. Jake Barczewski made 20 saves and took his second straight loss.

With its eighth consecutive win, the Rush has tied its longest winning streak in the ECHL era, matching an eight-game streak during the 2014-15 season. A victory tomorrow afternoon would make history for this Rush group as it also goes for a third consecutive series sweep.

Next game: Sunday, February 23 at Utah. 3:10 p.m. MST puck drop from the Maverik Center.

