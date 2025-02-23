Lions Record 35th Win of the Season, Setting a Team Record
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières won for the 35th time this season with a 3-2 overtime victory against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron. The 35 wins represent the most the team has ever recorded in a single season.
The Lions opened the scoring at 2:05 of the first period when captain Morgan Adams-Moisan notched his 17th goal of the year while on the power play. Adirondack responded just over 10 minutes later when Grant Loven scored with a power play marker of his own.
Just like in the first period, the Lions were first to find the back of the net in the second period when Jakov Novak scored his 20th at the 1:50 mark. But the Thunder once again replied in kind when Greg Smith scored at 5:10 after having been left unattended in front of Trois-Rivières goaltender Luke Cavallin's net.
A scoreless third period led to overtime, where Cavallin was put to the test early, having to make a stop on the Thunder's Ryan Francis who was left unmarked in front of the goal. And then it was the Lions' Chris Jandric playing the role of overtime hero when he scored at 2:51 to give the Lions the 3-2 OT win.
The Lions longest homestand of the season continues Friday when the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals come to town for a three-game weekend series.
1st star: Chris Jandric, Lions de Trois-Rivières
2nd star: Brycen Martin, Lions de Trois-Rivières
3rd star: Grant Loven, Adirondack Thunder
