Grizzlies Fall 5-2 on Sunday Afternoon

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Rapid City Rush scored three unanswered third period goals as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center. Blake Bennett led the Rush with 3 goals as they extended their winning streak to nine.

Bennett scored 5:49 into the contest to give the Rush a 1-0 lead. Rapid City led 1-0 after one frame. Utah's Briley Wood tied it up with a one timer 6:19 into the second period. The Rush took a 2-1 lead on a Jack Jeffers power play goal 14:30 into the period. Rapid City went 1 for 3 on the power play. Less than a minute later Utah's Reed Lebster tied up the contest. Lebster has a point in 9 of his last 10 games. The contest was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Rapid City got a third period goal from Braeden Tuck 3:34 in. Blake Bennett scored his second goal of the night 10:40 in and he completed the hat trick 18:26 in as the Rush completed the three game sweep.

Utah outshot Rapid City 35 to 31. RC goaltender Connor Murphy saved 33 of 35, Utah's Vinny Duplessis stopped 26 of 31.

The Grizzlies begin a four game road trip on Wednesday night at Kansas City. The next homestand for the Grizzlies will be on March 7-8 vs Tulsa. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

1. Blake Bennett (RC) - 3 goals, +3, 4 shots.

2. Jack Jeffers (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Connor Murphy (RC) - 33 of 35 saves.

