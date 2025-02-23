Josh Nelson Ties Game, Scores Overtime Winner as Oilers Down Komets

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, won 2-1 in overtime against the Fort Wayne Komets at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday evening to move into second place in the Mountain Division.

Neither team scored in the opening frame, with the Oilers out shooting the Komets 9-7.

Fort Wayne picked up 17 shots in the second period, but Talyn Boyko stood tall on every chance. Brett Brochu made 13 saves on 13 Oilers' shots.

Jack Dugan scored the first goal of the game 1:06 into the third period, finishing off a three-on-one chance. Josh Nelson tied the game 1-1 with 4:58 remaining, tipping a shot from Michael Farren through Brochu's five hole.

Nelson gave the Oilers the second point in overtime with 1:12 remaining, stuffing home a rebound during a four-on-three power play for his second goal of the evening.

The Oilers travel to Wichita, Kansas on Friday, Feb. 28 to take on the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.