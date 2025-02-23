Wade Murphy Scores 74 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Win 5-4

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (26-17-7-1, 60pts) defeated the Wichita Thunder (30-17-4-1, 65pts) Saturday night by a final score of 5-4 in overtime in front of the 61st consecutive regular season sell-out crowd at the Idaho Central Arena, an announced attendance of 5,319. Idaho will play their next six games on the road beginning Wednesday night in Rapid City.

Nick Canade (5th) gave Idaho an early 1-0 lead scoring 29 seconds into the game from Patrick Moynihan and Mason McCarty. The Thunder would grab three unanswered goals shortly after in a stretch of 3:46 to capture a 3-1 lead. Michal Stinil tied the game on the power-play at 3:17 and then Kobe Walker gave the Thunder a 2-1 advantage 1:44 later. Then at 7:03 Jay Dickman found the back of the net on the power-play increasing the lead to 3-1. Mason McCarty (4th) pulled Idaho within one scoring at 9:32 from Hank Crone and Trevor Zins.

4:08 into the second period Jade Miller (6th) tied the game at 3-3 from Trevor Zins and Mason McCarty. Idaho then took their second lead of the game as Connor MacEachern (23rd) scored with 3:27 left in the period from Jade Miller and Hank Crone as Idaho led 4-3 heading into the third period.

Kobe Walker found the back of the net for the second time in the contest at 7:42 of the third period tying the game at 4-4. The Steelheads were assessed a penalty with 3:42 left in the game and killed it off but were given another penalty 33 seconds after killing it off.

Wichita began overtime on a four-on-three power-play for the first 51 seconds. Idaho was able to kill off back-to-back penalties as play went on at four-on-four. Wade Murphy (5th) handed Idaho a 5-4 overtime victory scoring 74 seconds into the extra session from Ty Pelton-Byce and Matt Register.

Ben Kraws made 21 saves on 25 shots in the win while Trevor Gorsuch made 47 saves on 52 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars 1) Wade Murphy (IDH) 2) Jade Miller (IDH) 3) Trevor Gorsuch (WIC)

- Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while Wichita was 2-for-5.

- Idaho recorded a season high 52 shots outshooting the Thunder 52-25. The 52 shots are tied for the fourth most in a game across the ECHL this season while their 25 tonight are the most in the opening 20 minutes.

- Jason Horvath, C.J. Walker, Blake Swetlikoff, Patrick Kudla, and Mark Olver did not dress for Idaho.

- A.J. White notched his first fighting major since Nov. 16, 2016 (559 games).

- Jade Miller tallied a Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

- Trevor Zins (0-2-2), Hank Crone (0-2-2), and Mason McCarty (1-2-3) finished with multi-point games.

- Connor MacEachern has a goal in three straight games (4G) and a point in six consecutive (6-3-9).

- Wade Murphy stretched his point-streak to five games (2-3-5) and Ty Pelton-Byce has a point in four straight (3-4-7).

