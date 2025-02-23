Royals Round-Out Four-Game Road-Trip with Sunday Showdown Against Nailers in Wheeling

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a four-game road-trip against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Sunday at 4:10 PM.

The Royals return home to host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, February 26th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals' Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game four of their four game road-trip with a 20-22-7-1 record (48 points) after downing the Fort Wayne Komets in overtime, 4-3, on Saturday, February 22nd.

Forward Matt Miller (10g-19a) enters Sunday with five goals and seven points (5g-1a) over Reading's last nine games. Miller has registered a team-high 29 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (15) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (24).

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling enters the Sunday showdown with a 31-16-2-0 record (62 points) through 49 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Nailers shutout the Tulsa Oilers, 2-0, at WesBanco Arena after dropping four-straight games since defeating Reading on February 8th, 4-3.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Wheeling's offense is led by forward Matty De St. Phalle in points (44) while forward Kyle Jackson lead the Nailers in goals (22) and defenseman Chris Ortiz leads the team in assists (34).

-

