Rush Game Notes: February 23, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, aims for the series sweep against the Utah Grizzlies after its most dramatic win of the season last night. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. MST on Sunday at the Maverik Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Ryan Wagner scored an unassisted shorthanded goal with 1:50 remaining to give the Rapid City Rush a heart-stopping 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Saturday. With Utah on a power play in a tied game, Wagner telegraphed a pass in the neutral zone, flew down the center of the ice, and roofed a backhand shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Jake Barczewski. The captain's 21st of the season- and fourth shorthanded goal- delivered the victory for the Rush.

A CHANCE TO MAKE HISTORY

Rapid City has won eight consecutive games dating back to February 5th. With a win today, the Rush can set the record for its longest winning streak in its ECHL history. The team is currently on its longest streak since the 2014-15 season.

MURPH!

Connor Murphy delivered an outstanding performance in net to win his second straight game. Murphy made 35 saves on 37 shots, bringing his team-leading goals-against average down to 2.97.

LEAGUE LEADERS

There is no team in the ECHL better at scoring shorthanded goals than the Rapid City Rush. Not only do the Rush's ten shorties lead the league, Ryan Wagner and Brett Davis are tied- with each other- for the most by an individual with four.

REDEMPTION FOR WAGS

Ryan Wagner was denied by Jake Barczewski on a penalty shot in the first period last night. The captain was determined to not leave the Maverik Center without scoring, and he made good on his third-period breakaway.

THE FORMER GRIZZLIE

It is only fitting that the Rush's top point producer head-to-head against Utah is a one-time Grizzlie. Ryan Wagner, who played 23 games with Utah during the 2019-20 season, has ten points in six games against his old club this year.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

