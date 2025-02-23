Grizzlies Lose 3-2 Heartbreaker on Saturday Night

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Wagner scored a shorthanded goal with 1:50 remaining in regulation to break a 2-2 tie as the Rush defeated the Grizzlies 3-2 in front of a crowd of 6816 on a Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period as both teams had 8 shots on goal. Rush captain Ryan Wagner got a penalty shot 12:42 into the contest but was denied by Utah's Jake Barczewski.

Utah got on the board as Keaton Mastrodonato scored his 11th of the season 1:25 into the second period. Rapid City's Billy Constantinou got his 10th of the campaign to tie the game 13:43 in. Blake Bennett gave the Rush a 2-1 lead on a one timer from the right wing on a power play 19:26 in. Rush led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Brayden Nicholetts tied the game with his first professional goal 13:18 into the third period. Wagner's shorthanded game winner was scored 18:10 in. Utah's Adam Berg rang the puck off the crossbar on a power play with 59.8 seconds left that could have tied the game. Rapid City held on to win their 8th straight game. Utah outshot Rapid City 37 to 23. The Rush have been outshot in all eight games during their win streak.

RC goaltender Connor Murphy saved 35 of 37 in the win. Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 20 of 23 in the loss.

The final game of the homestand is on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ryan Wagner (RC) - GWG. 1 assist, 2 shots, +2.

2. Connor Murphy (RC) - 35 of 37 saves.

3. Blake Bennett (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 4 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.